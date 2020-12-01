OpenSesame Partners With Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning to Increase Access to World-Class Leadership Experiences

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced the addition of leadership development solutions from Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning to its comprehensive catalog of 20,000+ elearning courses, delivering high-impact digital learning content that drives business results.

“We are delighted to welcome one of the best-known names in business education to the OpenSesame catalog,” said Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “As companies continue to pivot in response to today’s challenging business environment, leaders are seeking new ideas and inspiration to keep their teams motivated and engaged. OpenSesame’s partnership with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning enables our customers to put ideas from some of the world’s most successful businesses and thought leaders to work in their own organizations.”

Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, a wholly owned, not-for-profit subsidiary of Harvard University, turns the most important and provocative ideas influencing business—fueled by the latest thinking in Harvard Business School, Harvard Business Review and other world-renowned experts— into impactful and actionable skill building and learning experiences that help build strong leaders across organizations. Companies using OpenSesame can now access Harvard ManageMentor® through the OpenSesame catalog.

“The last few months have upended business as we know it, and the future will continue to be an environment of continued uncertainty and complexity,” said Ian Fanton, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Learning at Harvard Business Publishing. “Leadership matters more than ever as we all work to keep our talent encouraged, productive, collaborating, learning, and leading themselves and others in our organizations. Today’s leaders want engaging, actionable learning experiences that are relevant to their needs and can be completed on their own schedules. As part of the OpenSesame catalog, we can now deliver our flexible and adaptive learning experiences, fueled by the best ideas in business, on any learning management system (LMS), allowing us to reach more leaders around the world regardless of which technology platform they use.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning

With more than 25 years of success delivering dynamic learning experiences to the world’s biggest brands, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning partners with Global 2000 companies to co-create leadership-development solutions that align with strategy and engage learners. The company combines unrivaled subject-matter expertise and scale with unmatched flexibility and contextualization to bring the right programs to the right learners in the most useful ways. From highly focused executive leadership programs to enterprise-wide engagements for thousands of global employees, each learning experience leverages the remarkable depth and breadth of Harvard Business School and Harvard Business Review resources, industry experts, technology-enabled and user-friendly solutions, and a creative, collaborative mind-set to help clients discover something new. The result is stronger companies better prepared to meet their challenges and thrive both today and in the future. Harvard Business Publishing is comprised of three market groups—Higher Education, Corporate Learning, and Harvard Business Review Group—and is an affiliate of Harvard Business School. To learn more, visit www.harvardbusiness.org.