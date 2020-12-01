 Acoustic Selects AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acoustic, one of the largest independent marketing clouds with a total focus on the marketer, announced today that it has selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider.

Acoustic is a global marketing technology company that counts more than 3,500 companies as customers. The company has now migrated 90 percent or more of its workload to AWS.

The migration included Acoustic moving its core marketing automation platform, which processes over two billion events per day, to AWS. Acoustic runs more than a thousand Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Instances and thousands of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) auto scaling nodes. The company also took advantage of AWS services such as Amazon Aurora, Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB compatibility), Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, and Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK). These services have dramatically improved Acoustic’s platform capabilities.

“As we built Acoustic as a standalone company, the modernization of our platform was one of our highest priorities,” said Dennis Self, CEO at Acoustic. “Our move to AWS is a direct response to our customers’ need for real-time, scalable, and efficient marketing capabilities. Hosting our technology on AWS directly correlates with our focus on customer centricity; we’re enabling our customers to reap the benefits of speed and innovation that AWS is designed to provide. This move, coupled with our ability to move quickly and innovate, adds significant value to our customer relationships.”

Acoustic products all benefit from the move to AWS. For example, with AWS, Acoustic Campaign has improved its system uptime goal even further so customers that use it for their email marketing needs can reliably execute their campaigns. Acoustic Content customers experience even more expedited content creation, management, collaboration, and delivery.

“Acoustic enables marketers to reach millions of customers with personalized, effective messaging. By migrating to AWS, the company is leveraging our unmatched set of cloud capabilities, including compute, analytics, and machine learning, to help make their customers’ marketing even more effective,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, AWS Sales & Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Acoustic relies on AWS’s highly secure and performant infrastructure to scale its messaging and data processing capabilities to billions of events per day cost-effectively. We look forward to helping Acoustic continue to evolve its platform and deliver new and enhanced customer experiences.”

