Symplicity and viGlobal Announce Integration Partnership Streamlining the Law Recruiting Process

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability, today announced a partnership with viGlobal, the leader in talent management software. The two industry-leading companies are teaming up to integrate their services to automate the transfer of On-Campus Interviewing (OCI) interviewee data and documents from Symplicity Recruit, Symplicity’s employer recruiting platform, into viGlobal’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Available by January 2021, this partnership will create a seamless law student recruitment and hiring experience.

One of the challenges law firms face during OCI season, which is an integral part of the legal recruitment process, is the manual entry of data into their ATS from Symplicity. The labor-intensive process introduces human error and creates additional resource costs to law firms to complete the process. Available as an option to Universities and Employers, this integration will lead to a faster, more accurate two-way data exchange between Universities and law firms.

“As Symplicity continues to expand its offerings to more employers, viGlobal was a natural fit,” says Symplicity CEO Matthew Small. “By partnering with viGlobal, we both aim to create a much better, streamlined recruiting experience for law school students and firms by having a seamless integration of data.”

“Our law firm clients are very interested in making sure that there is a seamless integration among our applicant tracking system (ATS) and the law schools and students. They’ve been asking for this for a long time and we’re excited to give the firms exactly what they’re looking for,” said Andrew Talpash, viGlobal’s President & CEO. “This is the beginning of a long-term partnership that we look forward to building out over time, with the goal of making student recruitment easy and seamless.”

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at https://www.symplicity.com/higher-ed/solutions/csm.

About viGlobal

viGlobal is a leader in end-to-end talent management software for people-centric organizations, and our clients include nearly 500 law firms worldwide. Our integrated software platform automates and supports recruitment, employee integration, performance management, and career development for professional services and more. Our law firm clients integrate law students and lateral hires while reducing costs, lowering attrition rates, and meeting diversity targets. They use our productivity management workflows, matter-based feedback system, and learning plans to nurture well-rounded lawyers who easily meet their billable hours.

To learn more, visit viglobal.com.