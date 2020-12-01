Vivo Expands B2B Transformation Program with Netcracker

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivo, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telefónica Group, has extended its B2B transformation program to include e-commerce support in order to facilitate ordering and purchasing of products and services, generate new revenue through convergent offerings and deliver an enhanced customer experience. The e-commerce channel will be enabled through an existing deployment of Netcracker’s Product Catalog and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions.

This phase of Vivo’s ongoing large-scale B2B transformation program continues Netcracker’s delivery of the cloud-based Netcracker Digital BSS platform and the cloud-native Netcracker Customer Engagement solution – which enable a digital-first omnichannel experience – and expands it to include an integrated e-commerce layer that is supported by critical logic on the back end and a robust set of e-commerce APIs. In addition, Netcracker will provide Vivo with consulting and other professional services to address how best to implement the e-commerce solution, which will be delivered using Agile methodologies.

The e-commerce capabilities will allow Vivo to offer mobile, fixed and convergent products to its B2B customers via a digital channel, decrease time-to-market for new offerings and provide customers with an improved digital experience including self-care capabilities.

“ We’ve already validated our relationship with Netcracker through our existing BSS platform for B2B customers, so we anticipate that this next phase will continue the excellent work on our transformation initiative and the high standards of quality we’ve come to expect,” said Andre Kriger, CIO at Vivo. “ Netcracker’s ability to deliver projects efficiently with a highly stable and reliable platform made the decision to extend our relationship very easy for us.”

“ This latest phase of our long-term project with Vivo will give the operator even more tools and options to expand its B2B business and ensure customers have access to everything they need to order innovative digital services quickly and conveniently and are able to easily receive any needed support,” said Fabio Gatto, General Manager at Netcracker. “ We are delighted that our strong partnership with Vivo will continue.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.