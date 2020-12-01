Bonita Cloud’s Digital Automation Enables Prompt Action as Fall Flu Vaccine Demand Rises

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonitasoft, the leading digital process automation company, today announced that French pharmaceutical company Alliance Healthcare has chosen Bonitasoft’s Bonita Cloud to help improve rapid response to supply issues as demand for flu shots increases.

With the COVID-19 crisis raising awareness and concern about the fall flu season, pharmacies supplied through Alliance Healthcare logistics are seeing an increasing demand for flu shots. Alliance healthcare has 49 distribution agencies and 1,000 delivery vehicles that supply nearly 10,500 pharmacies every day, with deliveries twice a day, five days a week.

Alliance Healthcare recognized that with increasing demand for supply comes an increasing number of issues that need attention. “Our network of customer service agents and delivery services were operating locally, individually and manually, and we needed a specific tool to better process incoming complaints,” explains Lionel Floch, Director of Telephony and Operational Marketing at Alliance Healthcare. “The Bonita Cloud digital process application platform offered the capability to meet this need, and was selected by Alliance Healthcare to create a virtual telephone platform at a national level, integrated with their existing, in-house interactive voice server Odigo, to improve the speed and efficiency of handling customer service issues.”

All the agencies and individuals involved in the various stages of the logistics chain—including inventory management, delivery, call reception, and so on—are now integrated into the Bonita Cloud-based solution. All operators use the solution to process incoming complaints, regardless of where they are or which agency they are working from.

“The choice of a 'virtualized platform' approach was a major focus of our digitalization strategy,” says Floch. “And as we chose an open-source solution, it also opens new opportunities for us, to be extended to other types of processes and workflows.”

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and IT modernization with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with clear separation between capabilities for visual programming and for coding. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems, and provides deep visibility into processes across the organization.

About Alliance Healthcare

Alliance Healthcare is one of the leaders in the distribution of health products and services in France. Its in-depth knowledge and expertise of dispensary pharmacists allow it to offer "tailor-made" solutions, in line with the needs of pharmaceutical laboratories (commercialization, logistics management, and delivery to pharmacies). Alliance Healthcare is part of the Pharmaceutical Distribution Division of the Walgreens Boots Alliance.