Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Slice Labs to Build and Distribute Digital On-Demand Insurance

Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology startup with the first on-demand insurance platform, has partnered with Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. to develop and distribute digital, on-demand insurance.

The two companies embarked on a Slice Virtual Hackathon this summer, working together on products that leverage Slice’s Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform. Appalachian is bringing low friction, dynamic, data-driven experiences to the insurance buying process.

Whether at home, work, or on the go, people rely on digital ecosystems (housing, mobility, travel, cyber and health) to meet their daily needs. As insurance becomes a necessary component of these transactions, there is an accompanying need to match the ecosystems’ customer experience; simple, fast, digital and on-demand. Appalachian recognizes that strategic distribution with digital ecosystems will be fundamental to growth and engagement.

“With greater desire for customized products and instant quotes, agents need digital access to policy details and quotes faster than ever. Slice’s ICS platform is slick technology and exactly what we need to deliver seamless interactions and streamlined underwriting processes,” said Bob Arowood, President of Appalachian Underwriters.

“It’s great to see companies like Appalachian embracing innovation in insurance,” said Tim Attia, CEO and Co-founder of Slice Labs. “In a world of changing markets and customer demands, our digital platform enables smoother operations, and we’re excited to work with Appalachian on these innovative products.”

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is the insurance engine behind tomorrow’s cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through the Slice Labs Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice Labs is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, usage based digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To learn more, visit https://www.slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.:

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) offers a leading insurance wholesale brokerage outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of quality products. AUI is a Nationwide MGA that specializes in Workers'​ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines products. The company also offers a brokerage unit that expands our product offering beyond their Managed Programs and allows us to place large specialized risks. AUI’s “one–stop” approach affords the convenience of dealing with one sales and administration staff, while gaining access to a wide range of high quality companies.