PODS® Partners With Five9 to Take their Recognized Customer Care to the Cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that PODS Enterprises, LLC, a pioneer and leader in the containerized moving and storage industry, providing both residential and commercial services in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK, has selected Five9 to power their global cloud contact center. To continue to drive its market-leading position, PODS is investing in customer experience and improving efficiencies in the contact center that manages complex transactions to delight and grow their customer base.

Recently, PODS experienced a heavy influx of call volume during the pandemic and needed to rapidly expand their sales and service teams while addressing the need for their teams to instantly switch to work from home. It was clear that the company needed to transition to a one-stop-shop, intelligent cloud contact center.

“As PODS continues to gain momentum, and address the growing rate of moving during the pandemic, we understand that implementing the best technologies to create and drive extraordinary customer experiences will allow us to help make a stressful moving event become stress-free,” said Luci Rainey, SVP and Chief Customer Officer of PODS. “Through improved automation and intelligent call routing, we look for our investment and upgrade to Five9 to not only help us deliver a better customer experience, but also exceed business deliverables.”

With Five9, PODS will now be consolidating several systems for intelligent voice routing (IVR), automatic call distributor (ACD), callback queuing, quality management (QM), and workforce management (WFM) into a single enterprise-class solution.

Other benefits to moving to the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center include:

A comprehensive and easy-to-implement product suite that drives agent efficiency

Workflow automation that improves customer experience and reduces agent call time resolution

Seamless integration into CRMs that further increases self-service and frees up agents to focus on revenue-generating sales calls

Five9 SecurePay IVR, which allows payments acceptance during the call

WFO solution that manages seasonal fluctuations far better

Flexibility and elastic scalability to meet peak demands.

“We are proud to provide PODS with a holistic, cloud contact center solution that meets all their business needs,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “We believe that the superior technology of our Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center will empower PODS to differentiate themselves from their competitors. We look forward to witnessing PODS’ continued success and international growth.”

