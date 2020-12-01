CPI Card Group® and CU-Interface Streamline Instant Issuance with Core Integration

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS, TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced a collaboration with CU-Interface, an Ohio-based provider of core processing technology. The companies integrated CPI’s Card@Once solution with mpowered, CU-Interface’s core processing platform, enabling credit unions to print and provide EMV®-enabled cards to branch members onsite.

“With mpowered, our vision is to make life easier for credit unions through a single, all-inclusive solution with a reliable partnership and a value proposition that strives to offer much more than just a core processor,” said Christian Dabney, Regional Sales Manager, CU-Interface. “Card@Once is a strong value-add to mpowered, giving credit unions a competitive advantage that supports their business, while allowing their members to enjoy the convenience of quick, efficient service.”

Through the integration of Card@Once, CU-Interface customers will be able to respond to requests for new and replacement cards seamlessly – leveraging the web-based, end-to-end printing solution to produce cards for members within minutes. CPI, which covers the responsibilities of setting up the program and ongoing system maintenance, ensures that credit unions seeking to implement instant issuance don’t have to carry any of the associated burdens in terms of IT and staff resources. With the core integration, Card@Once also eliminates the need for dual entry, allowing branch staff to manage a quick, simplified instant issuance process. An easy-to-use, cost-effective instant issuance solution, Card@Once adds a new edge to mpowered’s smart, modern core processing technology.

“Our collaboration with CU-Interface allows credit unions to reap the benefits of instant issuance without the IT headaches related to implementation and maintenance – all while helping their members secure a new or replacement card with ease and little wait time,” said Rob Dixon, Director, Product and Business Development for CPI. “We’re excited to see credit unions take advantage of the powerful combination of Card@Once and mpowered, and look forward to helping more credit unions transform the branch experience with industry-leading instant issuance.”

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About CU-Interface

Credit Unions turn to the CU-Interface mpowered core when they are striving to achieve modern technology at an affordable price. The mpowered all-inclusive core and boutique service model give their Credit Unions the tools to successfully serve their memberships and communities. Through CU-Interface’s in-house programming, development, and support, Credit Unions have a partner that is able to adapt and provide the resources needed to compete in today’s technology-driven financial marketplace.

EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC