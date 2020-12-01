Tyler Technologies Helps Clermont County, Ohio, Improve Resident Accessibility and Transparency

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Clermont County, Ohio, has successfully launched Citizen Connect, which is powered by Tyler’s Socrata Connected Government Cloud™ (SCGC) platform. The Clermont County Auditor is now able to track key performance indicators and analyze important data to improve both the revaluation process and the accuracy of property assessments, as well as better share this information with residents.

Prior to using SCGC, Clermont County relied on manual, spreadsheet-based processes that required extensive time and resources to complete necessary tasks. SCGC provides robust reporting and analytical capabilities to support the auditor’s office.

“We have always been focused on what we can do to make our processes more efficient, save money, and give more accessibility to our taxpayers. Using Tyler’s solution to better communicate this data to our residents brings another layer of transparency to our community,” said Linda Fraley, Clermont County Auditor.

SCGC helps the county auditor determine, combine, analyze, and act on previously siloed appraisal data. The solution will also help remove some of the past barriers by providing the auditor’s office with organizational access to the data they need, whether it lives in Tyler’s iasWorld® appraisal and tax, Munis® financial, or EnerGov™ civic services solutions.

Since 2009, Tyler's Socrata solution has enabled government organizations to publish and share data within departments and with the public in open formats with the Socrata Open Data API. Socrata provides easy-to-deploy and FedRAMP-accredited cloud technology to unlock siloed government data and put it at the heart of every government program.

“We’re excited to partner with Clermont County as it takes the next step to make its data accessible and actionable to all of its stakeholders, both internal and external,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “By pulling all of the county’s data into the SCGC platform, it will bring increased transparency to empower its residents.”

The county was introduced to Socrata’s capabilities through its work with Tyler’s Munis® solution and, specifically, its open finance module. Clermont County is located in southwestern Ohio near Cincinnati. It has a population of more than 200,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.