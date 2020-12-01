HealthTrust and CME Corp Join Forces with Two Nationwide Contracts For Healthcare Equipment and ‘White Glove’ Delivery Services

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CME Corp, the largest, equipment-only healthcare equipment distributor in the United States, today announced two new contracts with Nashville-based HealthTrust Purchasing Group, LP, a leading healthcare performance optimization and group purchasing organization (GPO).

The pair of agreements include distribution for capital purchases from CME's vast portfolio, as well as direct-to-site "white glove" services covering a facility's needs from start to finish, including receiving, inspecting, warehousing, assembling, and installing.

The contracts are for HealthTrust's Acute Care & National Surgery Center Group and Affiliates & Non-Acute Care Facilities & Affiliates units. One contract is for three years, while the other contract includes a two-year option to extend, creating a potential five-year deal.

"The two contracts will give HealthTrust members access to CME's unmatched ability to provide savings and efficiencies on medical equipment and delivery services throughout the U.S.," said K.C. Meleski, CME vice president of sales. "We're excited their members now have access to our nationwide best-in-class, direct-to-site white-glove delivery services, which allow healthcare providers to reduce costs by consolidating and streamlining the logistics required to manage their needs."

"CME Corp has tripled in size in five years, and we are looking to grow just as fast in the coming years," added Meleski. "We are confident these new contracts will help facilitate our surging growth as HealthTrust's membership includes five of the USA's top seven integrated delivery networks (IDNs), enabling us to continue delivering our services to every corner of the country."

About CME Corp:

CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million + products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With 35 + service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the total cost of equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, maintenance and disposition processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

About HealthTrust Purchasing Group, LP:

HealthTrust Purchasing Group, LP, is a leading healthcare performance optimization and group purchasing organization (GPO), which, with $45 billion in purchasing power, improves providers' financial and clinical performance by leveraging the scale, innovation, and operator expertise of its membership, which includes over 1,600 hospitals as partners and about 43,000 alternate sites.