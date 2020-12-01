Post Acute Medical Partners with WellSky® to Envision the Future of Coordinated Care Across the Continuum through Technology, Collaboration

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, today announced its partnership with Post Acute Medical (PAM), a leading national specialty healthcare company focused on providing high quality post-acute care in long-term acute care and rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient clinics throughout the United States.

Today, PAM is leveraging WellSky technology across a range of care settings — including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). Throughout 2020, PAM implemented WellSky LTACH and rehabilitation software, which includes its revenue cycle management (RCM) module and its electronic health record (EHR). PAM is leveraging WellSky RCM technology in 43 of its hospitals and EHR technology in eight hospitals. In 2021, PAM plans to continue implementing WellSky’s EHR at approximately 20 of its rehabilitation facilities and LTACHs. PAM is also slated to extend WellSky’s RCM and EHR technology into inpatient behavioral health facilities in the future.

“Our decision to convert our existing systems to WellSky was pivotal for Post Acute Medical, and it allows us to integrate across the care continuum, from both a financial and clinical perspective,” said Kristen Smith, President of Clinical Innovation and Business Intelligence of PAM. “WellSky centralizes key functions from pre-admission through discharge. WellSky ultimately reduces manual processes, streamlines reporting, and eliminates the need for other vendors/systems, which is unique in the post-acute space.”

In addition to technology, PAM is benefitting from WellSky’s 40 years of industry experience and long-term strategy to increase connectivity across the continuum of care.

“What Post Acute Medical has gained in working with WellSky is not just software, but also partnership with its thoughtful, experienced teams,” said Jeffrey Anderson, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Solutions of PAM. “I find that WellSky and Bill Miller’s vision for integration between different levels of post-acute care aligns with the federal government’s intent, as well as patient needs across transitions in their care journey. The close partnership between Post Acute Medical and WellSky is what’s going to bring us, and ultimately our patients, the greatest value.”

As PAM’s IT leader, Anderson regularly collaborates with WellSky’s solutions experts as part of the technology company’s Client Advisory Board (CAB) program, which proactively engages clients for feedback that informs technology updates and innovation. Through the CAB, Anderson and clients like him can directly share information about their organization’s needs and long-term goals, so that WellSky can innovate and deliver software that meets the providers’ established needs. For providers like PAM that are expanding rapidly through both acquisitions and organic growth, WellSky is focused on supporting their organization through strategic innovation.

“Post Acute Medical has over 40 hospitals throughout the country, and it’s our mission to serve the needs of others by providing excellent, high-quality clinical care,” said Anderson. “We want to grow with WellSky, and we’re excited about its ambitious research and development budget and growth strategy for ongoing technology development. We’re glad to provide feedback as informed users of the system.”

PAM and WellSky are aligned in their shared efforts to further connect and improve care across the post-acute continuum and beyond. WellSky looks forward to expanding its partnership with PAM over time said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky.

“At WellSky, we know that forming effective partnerships with our clients helps them do good for people and well in business,” said Miller. “Our company is committed to proactively partnering with our clients to empower their success, and that’s a promise we make to our more than 15,000 clients across acute, post-acute, and community care. Our partnership with Post Acute Medical really illustrates the range of ways we work with our clients to support their businesses.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. WellSky serves more than 15,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

PAM, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 50 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, including several under development, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 13 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.