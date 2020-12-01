Sleep Cycle Partners with Petit BamBou For Global Relaxation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Cycle, the world’s most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users’ sleep, today announces its first partnership with one of the world’s leading meditation apps, Petit BamBou to provide its global users with relaxation content for better sleep during these uncertain times.

Sleep Cycle will be hosting meditation content by Petit BamBou in their Sleep Aid program, which features a series of audio productions designed to aid in falling asleep. The content offers users an improved bedtime routine to help them relax and unwind before going to sleep for a better night’s rest.

“Sleep is as much about physical health as it is about the well-being of the mind. Implementing a sleep routine that works in meditation can help prepare for a more restful sleep,” said Andreas Roman, head of content at Sleep Cycle. “By adding Petit BamBou’s meditation tracks to our carefully curated content library, we’re helping users find a place for meditation in their lives to reach a new level of relaxation.”

Starting today, Sleep Cycle will be releasing four meditation tracks to its Sleep Aid library throughout Dec. 1–11 for premium users. Freemium users will have access to the first meditation track from Dec. 1–14.

“Recent world events showed us how critical sleep is for our well-being,” said Benjamin Blasco, co-founder of Petit BamBou. “Mindfulness meditation has become a fast-growing topic for clinical studies on sleep. It involves focusing on your breathing and then bringing your mind’s attention to the present without drifting into concerns about the past or future. It helps break the train of everyday thoughts to evoke the relaxation response, creating a reflex to more easily bring forth a sense of relaxation.”

Whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong practitioner, using a guided meditation program can help fall you asleep more easily, sleep better and wake up more rested and restored. To learn more about how meditation can improve sleep health, please read Sleep Cycle’s editorial article, “The Benefits of Meditation for Sleep.”

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is the world’s most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users’ sleep, records findings and wakes them during their lightest sleep phase so they feel rested and refreshed. The app generates nightly sleep reports, tracks long-term sleep trends, and logs how daily activities impact sleep quality. With millions of users worldwide, Sleep Cycle has become the world’s richest repository of data on global sleep habits.

About Petit BamBou

Petit BamBou is the leading mindfulness and mental health European mobile app with 6.5 million users. The freemium app proposes 8 sessions for free and offers one of the largest catalog (900+ sessions on various themes : work, kids, sleep, burnout, couple, anxiety, smoking) from the best experts. The users love Petit BamBou for its combination of humour and wisdom, and the sessions blending cartoons and guided audio. The app is available in 6 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and soon Dutch).

