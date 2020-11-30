New Mountain Completes Acquisition of Natrol

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of New Mountain Capital, LLC (“New Mountain”) announced the completion of its acquisition of Natrol, a leading vitamins, minerals and supplements brand, focused on sleep, mood & stress and brain health. New Mountain intends to combine Natrol with Jarrow Formulas (“Jarrow”), another New Mountain portfolio company.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Natrol is a leading vitamins, minerals and supplements brand focused on vital human health areas including sleep, mood & stress, brain health, beauty and immunity. Founded in 1980, Natrol has grown to be the #1 natural sleep brand*. Natrol is trusted by consumers across the globe and has an established reputation for scientific efficacy, high quality and innovation.

“ Throughout its history, Natrol has stood for the highest quality products designed to drive positive outcomes and enhance quality of life for its users,” said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “ We thank Aurobindo for their stewardship of Natrol over the past six years, and we look forward to working closely with the management teams at Natrol and Jarrow Formulas to build upon Natrol’s strong momentum and drive continued growth and market-leading innovation.”

“ This transaction brings two powerful brands under one company,” said Ojesh Bhalla, CEO of Jarrow. “ Natrol is a market leader in the sleep segment with a growing presence in relaxation and beauty, all of which are complementary to the Jarrow Formulas brand strength in probiotics, bone health and heart health segments.”

“ With the support of New Mountain Capital and the partnership with Jarrow, I am excited and encouraged by future growth prospects,” added Andrew Houlberg, President of Natrol. “ We look forward to driving the company to new heights.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel, and PJ SOLOMON served as the sole financial advisor to New Mountain Capital. Jefferies served as the sole financial advisor to Aurobindo, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Aurobindo.

*Source: IRI SPINS

About New Mountain Capital:

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $28 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com

About Aurobindo Pharma Limited:

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com) (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP:IN), headquartered at Hyderabad, India, manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company’s manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, MCC South Africa, ANVISA Brazil. The company’s robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing Antibiotics, Anti-Retrovirals, CVS, CNS, Gastroenterologicals, Anti-Allergies and Anti-Diabetics, supported by an outstanding R&D set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally, in over 150 countries.

