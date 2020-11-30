Stats Perform Acquires Breakthrough Platforms from Thuuz Sports, Creating New Opportunities to Reach Fans Through Automated Video Highlights and Real-Time Excitement Alerts

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced the acquisition of platforms for creating automated video highlights and real-time excitement alerts from Palo Alto-based tech company Thuuz Sports. The patented technology in the SmartReels and SmartRatings products will be incorporated into Stats Perform’s robust product portfolio to generate new opportunities for media, technology and betting customers.

AI-powered SmartReels and SmartRatings are tailored to keep fans engaged whether they are watching a game live or not. Pairing these products with Stats Perform’s rich data and extensive customer base across media, technology and betting, clients will be able to serve up dynamic viewing experiences for fans that personalize the way they consume sports.

SmartReels is a completely automated video highlight reel generation platform that unlocks fan engagement through personalization and scale. The highlight reels can be exported to any website, application or even an editing suite. SmartReels includes key features such as ‘Automated Highlights,’ ‘Catch-up To Live’ and ‘Personalized Sports Reels,’ providing easy-to-use customizable options across the entire production process, from video production personnel to fans.

SmartRatings provides customized excitement ratings, dynamic headlines and real-time excitement alerts, connecting fans to the games they want even if they aren’t watching live. By offering a real-time engagement platform, fans are delivered alerts that match their level of affinity.

“Fan engagement has become one of the biggest challenges in our industry, the way fans consume sport is fundamentally changing. If you are in media and broadcast, there is a desire to get real-time alerts on exciting games and quickly find the right highlights to share socially or on screen,” Stats Perform Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele said. “These unique AI-powered products will be added to Stats Perform’s media, technology, betting and fantasy solutions to help our customers yield a significant increase in engagement on their platforms.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com