Kibo and TurnTo Partner to Streamline Ecommerce Personalization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with TurnTo, the top platform for customer-generated product content. The partnership will make it easier than ever for retailers to create personalized product offerings and other unique ecommerce experiences.

The two companies share many retail clients, including Cole Haan, FULLBEAUTY Brands, and Lamps Plus, and plan to create efficient and effective combined offerings for them.

“We want to make it easy for our clients to get the features they need to customize their customer journey while also consolidating their tech stack,” said TurnTo CEO and Founder George Eberstadt. “By sharing data and content for personalization we can maximize our two solutions while streamlining our clients’ workflow.”

Retailers are finding increasing value in sophisticated ecommerce personalization, which can drive higher conversion and deeper site engagement. With Kibo and TurnTo, clients can employ personalization that showcases products, their ratings, and reviews using sophisticated rules. For example, a retailer could set rules to show only 4-star rated products or higher under a specific product category. What’s more, clients can easily test different scenarios and quickly improve results over time.

“We are excited to officially kick off this partnership, as we have many shared clients and a common vision for best-in-class ecommerce experiences,” said Meyar Sheik, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Kibo. “Together, we plan to develop technical integrations and new offerings driven by our clients and their customers.”

About TurnTo

TurnTo Networks provides the next generation of customer content solutions to top merchants and brands with a unique suite of five innovative products that work beautifully together – Ratings & Reviews, Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, Checkout Comments™, and Seller Ratings. TurnTo produces more content of more different types, delivering greater conversion lift, better SEO, and deeper merchandising insights. That’s why eCommerce leaders like Saks Fifth Avenue, Newegg, and Sur La Table and brands like Cole Haan, Nixon, and Carhartt rely on TurnTo for their customer-voice programs. Learn more at turntonetworks.com.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations