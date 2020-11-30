HCPLive® Welcomes The Metabolic Institute of America to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCPLive® and The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) are pleased to announce the addition of The Metabolic Institute of America (TMIOA) to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) programs.

“TMIOA is working extremely hard to combat a very serious health crisis that does not get as much focus as it should,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of HCPLive® and AJMC®. “Metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity can be detrimental to a person’s health and we are proud to team up with TMIOA to get the word out on the severity of these conditions.”

TMIOA was founded to combat the growing global epidemic of obesity and multiple metabolic disorders. The institute is dedicated to clinical research and the education of diabetes, hypertension, lipid disorders, obesity and other related metabolic disorders to prevent cardiovascular disease and other associated complications. TMIOA strives to advance the understanding and management of metabolic diseases.

From December 3-6, TMIOA will be hosting its 18th Annual World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC), a live-interactive-online continuing medical education (CME) conference. Registration and the on-demand sessions will be free, including 33.5 CME and ABIM-MOC credits. HCPLive® and AJMC® will be providing conference coverage, including a preconference interview with Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE, the president, medical director and principal investigator of TMIOA.

The HCPLive® and AJMC® SAP programs are building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, HCPLive® and AJMC® will work with TMIOA to share exclusive information and shine a light on the impact of metabolic disorders.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Metabolic Institute of America (TMIOA)

The Metabolic Institute of America (TMIOA) was founded by Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE, in response to the growing global epidemic of obesity, diabetes, multiple metabolic disorders and ASCVD. It is dedicated to education and clinical research of diabetes, obesity, lipid disorders, hypertension and related disorders in order to prevent cardiovascular disease, heart failure and kidney disease. TMIOA’s mission is to advance the understanding, prevention and management of metabolic diseases through the development and production of national and international medical conferences and congresses. TMIOA fosters, coordinates, and brings together diverse global experts and medical societies to promote educational initiatives while assisting in the development of multidisciplinary practice recommendations.