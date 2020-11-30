Le Sueur County Welcomes MetroNet’s 100% Fiber Optic Network Thanks to CARES Funding

LE SUEUR, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet is bringing the power of ultra-fast 100 percent fiber optic to cities in Le Sueur County, Mn., including Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, Cleveland, St Peter, and Waterville. The Evansville, IN.-based company announced that construction of its fiber network in these markets is now underway, with connections to homes and businesses expected to begin soon.

MetroNet has worked closely with LeSueur County officials to utilize funding available through the CARES Act, which has provided local governments with financial support during COVID-19. MetroNet service will help to ensure that the community has quicker access to gigabit speeds and future-proof services for fiber internet, phone and IPTV. Residents may confirm that their address will be serviceable and view services and pricing at www.MetroNetInc.com

“We are very excited to provide these communities with fiber-to-the-home services,” stated Albert Brand, MetroNet’s area Market Manager. “The cities of Le Sueur County, Mn. have been great partners through this process. Barbara Kline and Carl Menk of the Le Sueur County Commission have worked with us closely to set up the infrastructure that will be the foundation for extremely fast, reliable fiber optic internet.”

"The residents and businesses of Le Sueur County were left behind with access to DSL and satellite services. The community was struggling to keep up with surrounding communities who had access to higher-speeds," Brand said. “At MetroNet, we were proud to partner with city officials to bring this community cutting-edge fiber optic communication system, which will enhance the quality of life in the areas of education, retention and economic development."

As MetroNet finalizes the installation of their fiber optic network, making these communities Gigabit Cities, customers in the construction areas are likely seeing MetroNet vehicles in their neighborhoods. Residents have received communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. MetroNet has provided additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

High-resolution photos, including examples of neighborhood markers and construction communication pieces available upon request.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in over 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Florida. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities— services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information visit www.MetroNetinc.com.