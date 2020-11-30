Edwards Announces Innovative Vacuum Solutions (IVS) as the New Authorized Service Provider for Stokes Vacuum Equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Vacuum announced today that it has proudly partnered with Innovative Vacuum Solutions (IVS) as the newly Authorized Service Provider for Stokes vacuum equipment. With decades of Stokes service experience and four service centers located near Edwards’ valued customers, IVS provides the additional reach and bandwidth to look after the maintenance and overhaul of one of the oldest and most trusted industrial vacuum brands.

Stokes was founded in 1895 and was instrumental in the development of vacuum technology. From its Vacuum Dryer launch in 1907, through the first Piston Pump that debuted in 1903, and onto its star Microvac line that was released in the 1950s, 60s and 90s, its products have stood the test of time. Edwards acquired the brand in 2001 and has continued to expand the Stokes brand in the US with the opening of a Service Center in Glenwillow, Ohio in 2014 and an investment in a Southern California service facility in 2017 which ultimately led to a new Authorized Service Partner for Stokes, in Innovative Vacuum Solutions.

“Becoming an Authorized service provider is an extensive process for any company and one that is not merely about training and facilities. It is also about sharing our values around integrity, quality, and reliability. With IVS as an authorized provider for Stokes Factory Overhaul, we stand behind the work that IVS performs as our own”, commented Becky Kleck, Marketing Manager, Vacuum Technique Solutions, for Edwards Vacuum. “IVS is able to combine the technical expertise that it gets from being part of the Edwards family with the flexibility and the customer intimacy of a local service provider.”

IVS is a total solutions provider with over 25 years of industry leading experience. They now maintain four state of the art facilities dedicated to the sale and service of vacuum equipment. “We’re extremely happy to have a stamp of approval from Edwards on Stokes factory overhaul services”, said Matt Frimel, Director, Innovative Vacuum Solutions. “We know these pumps and recognize the 125 years of rich heritage that comes with the name. It’s our job to keep them running strong for our customers and that’s what we aim to do.”

Although the pump design itself has been largely unchanged since introducing the J-14 Model in 1998, Edwards continues to evolve when it comes to service offerings. So, having a close, authorized service partner that knows the history of the brand and the technical aspects of the products helps to serve Stokes customers overall.

Said, Becky Kleck, “We look forward to an enduring partnership with the team at IVS. Though they service other vacuum products, Stokes is one of the tried and true brands that will always remain a priority.”

