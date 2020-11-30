Translations.com Announces Certified GlobalLink Connect Integration for Pimcore

NEW YORK & SAN JUAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its certified GlobalLink Connect integration for Pimcore. The enterprise-level integrated solution gives Pimcore users a new way to use GlobalLink Connect’s translation workflow management and create new translation requests within the familiar interface of the Pimcore application.

GlobalLink Connect for Pimcore provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Pimcore’s open-source platform and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink Connect provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. By leveraging GlobalLink AI, Pimcore users cut costs and project timelines even further while still maintaining quality translations.

The integration provides a configurable API adapter connected to Translations.com within Pimcore's Data Hub. Active clients of Pimcore's Enterprise Subscription get full access to this new feature, and Pimcore users can define which data they want to translate.

Benefits of the joint solution include:

Consistent, timely, and cost-effective translations

Scheduled and on-demand translation via the Pimcore UI

Dashboard view of translations spend, turnaround time, and other KPIs

Internal or external vendor management

Flexible workflows utilizing machine translation, human translation, or both

Rapid ROI via reduced IT involvement and project management overhead

“Through our new technology partner, Translations.com, Pimcore seamlessly integrates an agile, traceable workflow for the translation of product data,” says Dietmar Rietsch, CEO at Pimcore. “Our customers have seen tremendous results in time-to-market for localizing multilingual content.”

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, “We are proud to offer seamless integration between our GlobalLink product suite and the Pimcore platform. This new solution allows Pimcore users to initiate translation workflows from within the same familiar user interface."

About Pimcore

Pimcore is an open-source software platform used by over 100,000 companies worldwide for digital asset management, product information management, master data management, digital experience management, multi-channel publishing, and e-commerce. Acclaimed by analysts from Gartner and Forrester, its customers include Fortune 100 companies such as Pepsi, Sony, and Audi. The company's headquarters are in Salzburg, Austria. For more information, visit pimcore.com.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.