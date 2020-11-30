Seven Health Systems Choose Loyal to Improve Patient Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, the preferred software solution for improved care utilization among the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, has added seven new health systems spanning 26 states to its client roster in the last quarter, resulting in over 65% growth for the business.

As hospitals and health systems work to regain their pre-pandemic patient volumes, a growing number – including Ochsner Health, and Community Health Network - are turning to Loyal to address critical, but often overlooked, factors that affects their ability to convert patients: the online healthcare consumer experience and digital front-door.

“It is clear these organizations take seriously their commitment to making care easy to access, especially in the wake of COVID-19, and we’ve seen how our clients already doing this have been able to schedule appointments in a time when most are struggling to re-engage their patient base,” Chad Mallory, CEO of Loyal, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with these health systems to keep their communities healthier and provide their patients information from a trusted source.”

Ochsner Health, Community Health Network and others soon will deploy Loyal’s Guide, an artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare chatbot and live chat solution that handles appointment scheduling and other types of triage functionality for hospitals. Guide also allows patients to type in questions they may have about their care and medical condition, both on the health system website as well as inside the patient portal.

“This past year has demonstrated that digital, front-door technologies are essential to our business and that our patients are more willing than ever to adopt them,” Amber Welch, Assistant Vice President, Digital Content and Creative Media at Ochsner Health said. “It’s no longer just something that is ‘nice' to have. “We’re excited to work with Loyal to improve our healthcare consumers’ online experience and look forward to providing this added level of convenience to patients.”

For more information about Guide and how Loyal supports hospitals and health systems’ recoveries in the wake of the global pandemic, visit LoyalHealth.com.

About Loyal

A healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care, Loyal is the preferred software solution for improved care utilization among the nation's leading health systems and hospitals. One of the first companies to offer end-to-end digital and AI-powered solutions spanning the entirety of the patient journey, Loyal makes it easier for patients to access and schedule care they need. From selecting a provider best suited for them to closing the feedback loop on their experience, patients who engage with healthcare networks via our proprietary platform quite simply, tend to be more loyal. Learn how to streamline patients' navigation of your health system and network of clinical services at LoyalHealth.com.