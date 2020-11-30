Amentum Partners with Yellow Ribbon Fund to Support America’s Wounded Warriors

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has formalized its commitment to our nation’s military members and their families by embarking upon a long-term partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund, a veteran service organization serving wounded, ill and injured service members.

Amentum’s top-level sponsorship as a Champion Partner will enable Yellow Ribbon Fund to provide two apartments near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to provide housing to family members accompanying active-duty members or veterans undergoing long-term treatment at the medical center. It will also support other critical near-term needs.

“Our nation’s strength is bolstered by the commitment of our military members and the steadfast support of their families,” said John Vollmer, Amentum’s CEO. “Amentum is honored to partner with organizations that provide critical support to those who are serving or have served our country. Our investment in Yellow Ribbon Fund will help enhance the lives of wounded, ill or injured service members by keeping their families together making them stronger during their life-long recovery process.”

“On behalf of the entire Yellow Ribbon Fund team and board of directors, we want to sincerely thank Amentum for this commitment to our organization,” said Meg Lewis, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s chief advancement officer. “This partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. We are honored to be partnered with a corporation like Amentum, which will be a foundation for us to continue to grow our impact.”

Each year, Yellow Ribbon Fund serves more than 1,700 military families. In the first six months of 2020, that number increased by 20 percent. The organization has continued to respond to the growing demand for services even though the pandemic significantly hampered the ability to host in-person fundraising events.

“As we close out National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, this is an important way we can recognize the contributions of those who have served, including our employees, who remain very committed to supporting those who have sacrificed for our freedom,” Vollmer said. Approximately a third of Amentum employees are military veterans and the company has been recognized as the #2 Military Friendly Employer for a company its size.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

About Yellow Ribbon Fund

Yellow Ribbon Fund is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization, dedicated to serving severely wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 servicemembers and their families from every branch of the United States Military, following unexpected medical crises. Since our founding, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s priority has been to keep families together during the recovery process for wounded, ill, and injured service members. We do this by providing housing and transportation during recovery and with caregiver support when and where it is needed.