Diamond Standard Commodity and Token to List on INX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INX Limited, the blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, announces today that it has signed a letter of intent with Diamond Standard to list the world’s first diamond commodity—the Diamond Standard Coin. The Coin is a digital and physical asset: a standardized set of diamonds with a wireless chip enabling it to trade as a token on the INX trading platform. The availability of the Coin on the INX platform is pending regulatory approval for the $25 million initial public commodity offering.

This diamond commodity makes a $1.2 trillion hard asset available to institutional investors for the first time. Diamond Standard recently announced its plan to launch an ETF on the NYSE under the ticker DIAM, and an agreement to list futures on the CME Globex via the MGEX.

INX is providing an electronic spot market for the Diamond Standard Coin. Investors who acquire a Diamond Standard Token on the INX platform are transacting the physical commodity itself, and can take delivery of the Coin from the custodian in Delaware at anytime.

The listing marks the first time a diamond commodity can be digitally traded on any U.S. based trading platform.

INX offers the listing and trading of digital assets with full regulatory compliance and fair trading policies, as well as advanced security protocols and privacy procedures. It aims to address cross-border, high-volume trading under full regulatory process.

“Our proprietary trading technology was developed with the goal of transforming the future of finance with the trading of unique assets,” says Douglas Borthwick, CMO of INX. “The listing of the Diamond Standard Coin on the INX exchange pushes that vision forward, and we’re thrilled that both institutional and retail investors can now invest in the first fungible diamond commodity digitally.”

“Diamond Standard developed this regulated diamond commodity in order to unlock an uncorrelated $1.2 trillion asset class for investors.” said Cormac Kinney, founder and CEO of Diamond Standard. “We are delighted to list on the INX platform, to provide a secure, next generation venue for investors to trade their diamond commodities.”

About INX Limited

INX Limited aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise with a novel fintech approach. INX is led by an experienced team of business, finance, and blockchain technology experts unified by the vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and novel regulatory approach.

About Diamond Standard

Diamond Standard Co. is the creator of the world's first and only regulated diamond commodity. By unlocking diamonds as a market-traded asset, Diamond Standard helps investors to access a natural resource currently worth $1.2 trillion – more than all the world's silver and platinum combined. A breakthrough deliverable hard asset, the diamond commodity provides diversification and a new store of wealth for institutional and individual investors, while bringing transparency and efficiency to the diamond supply chain.