BBTV Signs Major International Gaming Content Partners and Expands Global Footprint with Additional 217 Million Monthly Views

BBTV signs new international gaming partners L'étoile Noire, Acenix, Games EduUu, Mustafa GAME OVER, and VinhMC, who collectively achieve 217 million monthly YouTube views and over 23 million YouTube subscribers.

L'étoile Noire is 6th largest YouTube gaming creator in France, Games EduUu is the 12th largest gaming creator in Brazil. In addition, BBTV has partnerships in place with three of the top 10 Gaming channels on YouTube, and five of the top 20 Gaming channels on YouTube, based on total subscribers 1 .

BBTV’s gaming content has achieved 78 Billion views LTM September 2020, with the most consumable formats like eSports (such as Fortnite and League of Legends), Casual Games (such as Minecraft, Roblox), GTA 2 and PUBG 3 generating significant viewership and engagement from audiences.

According to a report released this year, the global gaming market will generate $159.3 billion in revenue in 2020. Newzoo projects the industry to surpass $200 billion in revenue in 20234.

"Global TAM5 for gaming revenues is forecasted to reach nearly $160 billion in 2020, surpassing books, music and movies,” comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. “We are proud to grow our diversity of content, including this dynamic group of international content owners in the gaming vertical. BBTV’s Gaming content partners command some of the largest audiences globally, and we're poised to benefit from this as advertisers continue to shift their advertising dollars to this highly sought after segment.”

BBTV has partnered with L'étoile Noire (1.24M YouTube subscribers, 16.8M monthly YouTube views, 203k Instagram followers), the sixth largest gaming creator in France, and a prolific thought leader on the cult game, Fortnite. He regularly publishes thoughts and insights to his engaged community on the latest Fortnite news, Fortnite games updates, and its merch store.

Acenix (4.2M YouTube subscribers, 50.02M monthly YouTube views, 268k Instagram followers, 66k Twitter followers) is one of the most charismatic, entertaining, and fastest growing gamers in the Spanish speaking world and is the 19th largest YouTube gaming creator in Spain.

A finalist for the 2020 iBest award in the Game Content category by IGN Brazil, Games EduUu (8.75M YouTube subscribers, 54.6M monthly YouTube views, and 567k Facebook followers) one of the most dynamic, passionate and entertaining Brazilian influencers, the 12th largest gaming creator in the country, and one of the fastest growing in the category.

“International expansion is an important driver of BBTV’s overarching growth strategy and these latest partnerships demonstrate our ability to deliver value to content owners around the globe in one of the largest, and most engaging content verticals,” comments Ali Adab, VP Content and Partnerships, BBTV.

Mustafa Jamal is the largest Minecraft gaming channel in the MENA region with an average of more than 1M views per video (8.13M YouTube subscribers, 81.2M monthly YouTube views, 483k Instagram followers), with Mustafa GAME OVER. Finally, BBTV welcomes VinhMC, a popular gamer from Vietnam, known for his humorous Minecraft walkthroughs and commentary (853k YouTube subscribers, 14.09M monthly YouTube views and 3.6M TikTok followers).

Gaming is just one of a number of popular and high growth content verticals at BBTV, others include: entertainment, music, kids and family, and sports.

For more information please visit: www.bbtv.com

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. BBTV is an enabling platform with a stated mission of advancing the world through the democratization of content. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 615 million globally, who consumed more than 55 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

