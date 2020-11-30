E Ink Announces Strategic Partnership with Yes Optoelectronics Targeting to Expand the Market of Electronic Shelf Labels

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, announced today its strategic partnership with Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., a leading designer and manufacturer of customer LCD panels. The partnership will focus on the research and development of ePaper related modules, product manufacturing, key materials and sales and marketing support.

E Ink will provide ePaper film to Yes Optoelectronics to develop and manufacture ePaper modules. E Ink and Yes Optoelectronics will work together to expand ePaper product applications in the IoT space, including electronic shelf labels, smart labels, smart home, smart wearables, smart logistics, smart healthcare, smart transportation, industrial instrumentation and wireless communication.

"As ePaper applications and products mature, there is an increasing request for ePaper products from end customers. The demand for electronic shelf labels, in particular, has been growing exponentially,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “We are glad to strategically partner with Yes Optoelectronics and to have Yes Optoelectronics as an important module partner in the ePaper ecosystem. With this partnership, we can extend the ePaper industrial supply chain, and provide more partners for end customers who are selecting module partners."

"E Ink is the leading company in the ePaper industry. The company not only continues innovating its technologies, but also plays an important role in the research and development, manufacturing, and resource integration of key materials for ePaper films,” said Jia Ji-Tao, Chairman of Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. “With the combined expertise of both companies and our partnership of two strong allies, we will continue to expand the application markets of ePaper products."

Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. has years of experience in management, research and development in the optoelectronics industry. With their capability in production and manufacturing, and their support from the local government, Yes Optoelectronics will quickly expand their production scale of available modules for ePaper. They can provide a comprehensive "one-stop" service for customers needing ePaper modules. Yes Optoelectronics’ services include the design of optical bonding products with front light, touch control, T-CON products and differentiated product applications such as wireless communication modules. Yes Optoelectronics can also provide products and services of different display technologies in the same application scenario, such as EPD products, BART TFT module products and segmented black and white products with three-layer masks.

Yes Optoelectronics has been investing in their R&D team and specialized production line for ePaper products since 2015. They currently have four specialized production lines for ePaper products with a production capacity of two million pieces every month. Yes Optoelectronics plans to increase their production line to eight with the expected production capacity of 3.6 million pieces of ePaper in the first quarter of next year.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. was founded in July 2012 and was listed on China A-share in March 2019 with stock code of 002952. The main businesses of Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. include the design, research and development, production, and sales of customized LCD devices. The main products of Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd include black and white LCD and display module, TFT display module, capacitive touch panel sensor, capacitive touch panel module, and optical bonding display module with capacitive/resistive touch panel. Their products have been widely applied in products from different market sectors including industrial instrumentation, communication terminal, office automation, medical devices, home appliances, room thermostat, educational products, automotive products, financial instruments, and security products, and are mainly sold in Europe, America, Japan, Korea, and China. There are currently 1,700 employees in Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., with 150 employees in the R&D team.