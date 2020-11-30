CORRECTING and REPLACING North American Dental Group Adds 17 Affiliated Practices

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

NORTH AMERICAN DENTAL GROUP ADDS 17 AFFILIATED PRACTICES

North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization (DSO), has welcomed 17 new dental offices across six states since the start of the fall season. NADG now supports more than 240 dental practices and nearly 500 full-time dentists across 15 states.

“ We are honored to have earned the trust of these dental groups – especially during a pandemic that has challenged all facets of the dental industry and business operations,” said NADG CEO Ken Cooper. “ We are committed to providing the administrative services these practice teams need so that they can focus on what matters most, the delivery of best-in-class oral health care to every patient at every visit.”

NADG provides non-clinical administrative support for its affiliated practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll and accounting services. The 17 newly affiliated practices, which employ over 30 doctors, represent partnerships with six different dental groups, including:

Aura Smile Dental with two Cleveland, Ohio area locations.

Three practices in the Pensacola, Florida area – Sorrento Dental Care, Aggie Dental Center and Bright Downtown Dental Arts.

Two Dallas, Texas area implant and orthodontic practices in Southlake and Watauga.

Snodgrass-King Dental with four Nashville, Tennessee area practices in Cool Springs, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro and Spring Hill.

Southeast Orthodontics with five Southeast Massachusetts practices located in Dartmouth, Lakeville, Mansfield, Nantucket and Raynham.

BWS Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in New City, New York.

NADG also welcomed the following principals from these new groups into servant leadership roles at NADG as Group Founders, lending their clinical expertise to other supported doctors at affiliated practices:

Dr. Douglas Voiers at Aura Smile Dental.

Dr. Christopher Campus at Sorrento Dental Care, Aggie Dental Center and Bright Downtown Dental Arts.

Dr. David Snodgrass and Dr. John King at Snodgrass-King Dental.

Dr. Brian Gaudreault at Southeast Orthodontics.

Dr. Bart Silverman at BWS Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“ Relieving administrative burdens to allow these excellent groups to focus on clinical care is important, but we are equally honored to help these Group Founders expand their vision in their respective markets,” Cooper said. “ NADG is the leading affiliation and support platform for emerging Group Founders and we are grateful for the opportunity to support these incredible entrepreneurs and visionaries.”

About North American Dental Group

North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of over 240 dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.