Wrench Mobile Vehicle Inspection, Maintenance and Repair Service Joins the Openbay Marketplace to Meet Growing Demand for Convenient and Contactless Automotive Service

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Openbay, the industry-leading automotive service marketplace and SaaS company, today announced its partnership with Wrench, the largest vehicle Inspection and Maintenance and Repair platform in the U.S. Wrench’s technology platform streamlines the delivery of over 750 high-quality, on-location, contactless automotive services to owners of private and commercial vehicles. Wrench’s pre-purchase car inspection service is available nationwide, and their mobile Maintenance and Repair service is available in over 25 metro areas across the U.S.

Openbay provides access to consumer and enterprise fleet customers to the Wrench platform via its marketplace. Here, the customers can book Pre-purchase Inspections, Mechanical Inspections or Maintenance and Repair services. Wrench’s full-time, ASE-certified mechanics travel directly to the destination of the customer’s choice. Wrench also provides a disinfecting service where a technician wipes down many high-touch areas, including door handles, consoles, and steering wheels, with a CDC-approved disinfectant. Wrench services includes a one-year, 12,000-mile warranty and is also backed by the Openbay Guarantee.

“This year we witnessed an accelerated adoption by consumers to go online for any purchase decision – a change that may be permanent across all consumer segments; from Gen-Z and Millennials to Baby Boomers. Shopping online is a convenient and now normal shopping behavior,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Wrench’s on-location and quality services adds to the already convenient process offered by the Openbay marketplace for consumers searching for auto repair and maintenance services.”

“The partnership with Openbay allows more vehicle owners access to our suite of contactless Inspection, Maintenance and Repair services,” said Ed Petersen, CEO of Wrench. “We built Wrench on the principles of Trust, Transparency, and Convenience. The partnership with Openbay accelerates the Wrench led digital transformation of this industry, removing the hassle of vehicle ownership for both consumers and business alike.”

About Openbay

Openbay, an award-winning online marketplace for automotive repair and services and a provider of SaaS-based solutions for the automotive care industry, is transforming the experience for automotive repair and service for consumers and the way that automotive care businesses acquire and service customers. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Openbay is privately held. Its investors include Shell Global Commercial, Stage 1 Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), a16z seed, and several individual investors. Openbay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

About Wrench

Wrench is the largest platform in the USA for mobile Inspections, maintenance and repair of vehicles, bringing a dealer-quality service directly to consumers and fleet customers. Wrench is the largest independent provider of pre-purchase used car inspections offering nationwide coverage. With full-time, ASE-certified mobile mechanics, Wrench also provides full-service auto repairs and maintenance that users can schedule at their location of choice via the Wrench mobile app. Wrench performs a wide range of repairs and maintenance on all types of cars and trucks, saving users money, hours of travel and waiting room boredom. Wrench is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, WA with investments from major venture capitalists, including Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital and Tenaya Capital and Marubeni Corporation.