Kohl’s Gives $5 Million This Holiday Season to Surprise More Than 100 Nonprofits Who Give with All Their Heart

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the spirit of the holiday season and the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country that give with all their hearts, not just during the holiday season, but every day of the year. Through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”

More than 100 nonprofits across 49 states will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. Benefiting organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks across the country.

Kohl’s A Community with Heart Map and Surprise Video

Click here to view the full list of grant recipients of Kohl’s A Community with Heart program. Kohl’s associates nationwide joined the fun by surprising local nonprofits to share the good news. To view a video of surprised reactions to receiving a grant from Kohl’s this holiday season, click here.

Kohl’s congratulates the more than 100 grant recipients nationwide, including the following representative groups:

American Heart Association Greater Bay Area (Oakland, Calif.) – The American Heart Association Greater Bay Area is on a mission to fight against the number one cause of death in the United States, heart disease, and works to ensure that everyone in California has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life. With Kohl’s $50,000 grant, the organization will continue combating the effects of COVID-19, as they address core priorities: reducing heart disease risk for women, eliminating tobacco use and vaping, controlling blood pressure, increasing food security, improving mental wellness and resiliency and increasing physical activity—always with a focus on reducing the social and economic barriers to health equity.



– The American Heart Association Greater Bay Area is on a mission to fight against the number one cause of death in the United States, heart disease, and works to ensure that everyone in California has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life. With Kohl’s $50,000 grant, the organization will continue combating the effects of COVID-19, as they address core priorities: reducing heart disease risk for women, eliminating tobacco use and vaping, controlling blood pressure, increasing food security, improving mental wellness and resiliency and increasing physical activity—always with a focus on reducing the social and economic barriers to health equity. American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter – The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter works to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and educate the community in emergency preparedness, lifesaving First Aid/CPR/AED and water safety. With Kohl’s $85,000 grant, it will enable them to respond to disasters immediately and compassionately, when help and hope are needed most.



– The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis Chapter works to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and educate the community in emergency preparedness, lifesaving First Aid/CPR/AED and water safety. With Kohl’s $85,000 grant, it will enable them to respond to disasters immediately and compassionately, when help and hope are needed most. Boys & Girls Clubs Serving Wake County (Raleigh, N.C.) – Boys & Girls Clubs serves kids in seven neighborhood Clubs across Wake County, with a Teen Center in the heart of Raleigh. The mission of the Clubs, their staff, and volunteers is to ensure every kid, especially those who are most in need, has the greatest opportunity to succeed in school, at work and in life. With Kohl’s $100,000 grant, the Clubs will continue operating at more than twice the normal hours to provide public school students with a safe, reliable place to participate in remote learning. Each day, every child is also offered a snack and a healthy meal, as well as time for after-school fun with sports, arts, crafts, tutoring and more.



– Boys & Girls Clubs serves kids in seven neighborhood Clubs across Wake County, with a Teen Center in the heart of Raleigh. The mission of the Clubs, their staff, and volunteers is to ensure every kid, especially those who are most in need, has the greatest opportunity to succeed in school, at work and in life. With Kohl’s $100,000 grant, the Clubs will continue operating at more than twice the normal hours to provide public school students with a safe, reliable place to participate in remote learning. Each day, every child is also offered a snack and a healthy meal, as well as time for after-school fun with sports, arts, crafts, tutoring and more. Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan (Detroit, Mich.) – Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan exists to provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food and resources and works hard to improve the health and well-being of their entire community. Kohl’s $100,000 grant will go a long way, providing critical support for their emergency mobile distributions just launched in March at the beginning of COVID. Given their estimates that 80% of the households accessing food through those mobile distribution sites are families with school-aged children, they plan to continue those well into next year.



– Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan exists to provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food and resources and works hard to improve the health and well-being of their entire community. Kohl’s $100,000 grant will go a long way, providing critical support for their emergency mobile distributions just launched in March at the beginning of COVID. Given their estimates that 80% of the households accessing food through those mobile distribution sites are families with school-aged children, they plan to continue those well into next year. Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation (Philadelphia, Pa.) – The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has made it their mission to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations. With Kohl’s $100,000 grant, the organization plans to continue its work helping individuals and families in need, making an impact in the community through its partnerships and programs.



– The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has made it their mission to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations. With Kohl’s $100,000 grant, the organization plans to continue its work helping individuals and families in need, making an impact in the community through its partnerships and programs. National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado (Englewood, Colo.) – NAMI Colorado is dedicated to providing advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. Kohl’s $75,000 grant will allow the organization to offer the NAMI Peer & Family Support and Education Programs free of cost to Colorado Communities, providing pathways to holistic wellness for those living with mental health challenges and their loved ones who invest their lives as caregivers.

Kohl’s community support extends beyond the A Community with Heart program this holiday season. In lieu of Kohl’s annual Season of Giving drive, Kohl’s is donating $10,000 to three of its existing hometown partners in the Milwaukee area: Penfield Children’s Center, Hunger Task Force and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. As part of this initiative, Kohl’s is offering its associates an opportunity to donate to these organizations in Milwaukee to support families in the company’s own backyard.

To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.