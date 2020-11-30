SS8 Secures Two Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Lawful Intelligence Solutions

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS8 Networks, the leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, proudly announces it has been awarded two multi-million dollar Lawful Intelligence contracts using its Intellego XT and Xcipio family of products.

SS8 was awarded these contracts due to their continued effort of providing leading edge and cost-effective solutions. Intellego XT and Xcipio comprise of scalable intercept, monitoring, and data analytics solutions specifically designed for large scale national deployments. Together these platforms provide law enforcement agencies with real-time intelligence regarding criminal and terrorist activities.

SS8 is constantly improving the Intellego XT family of products and now offers many new data capture and analytic tools for law enforcement agencies. Both products are deployed in 5G networks providing Lawful Intelligence.

“SS8 continues our heritage of providing leading technology for the law enforcement community and is proud to have been awarded these prestigious orders,” Dr. Keith Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer, SS8. “We will be providing our new metadata solution as well as our new micro-service based passive and active intercept platform. As an active participant in the standards committees, SS8 will continue to provide technology to help save lives.”

About SS8

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators. For more information, visit www.ss8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.