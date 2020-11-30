Lygos and High Beauty Sign Agreement to Co-Develop and Commercialize Cosmetic Products Containing Rare Cannabinoids

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of safe and sustainable specialty ingredients, today announced a co-development and commercial partnership with High® Beauty, Inc., a leading skincare brand with products powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil formulations. High Beauty will work with Lygos CBx to accelerate the formulation and commercialization of co-branded cosmetic products based upon a wide range of high-quality, pure and naturally derived cannabinoids. The companies plan to begin launching a collection of new skincare products starting in winter 2020. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

High Beauty has been a pioneer in the formulation of natural, next-generation skincare products. The first High products to launch from this collaboration will be the High & Bye Refining Oil and Clearing Gel, which include Lygos-CBG™ (cannabigerol), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid with antioxidant properties to target blemish-prone skin. High Beauty sells its products through its organic online presence and at many of the leading beauty retailers, including Macy’s, Kohls, Douglas, Shoppers Drug Mart, The Shopping Choice, and Lookfantastic. Customers can start placing presale online orders and receive limited-time discounts for the High & Bye products.

“High is expertly formulated with Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with bioflavonoids and terpenes to provide all the nutrients needed for healthy, beautiful skin,” said Melissa Jochim, Founder and Formulator of High Beauty, Inc. “We are now able to enhance our new High & Bye collection with Lygos’ pure Lygos-CBG.”

Using an environmentally safe and highly adaptable methodology, Lygos CBx utilizes its novel production pathway to deliver unique and valuable compounds that are not easily extracted from the plant. The company offers a robust pipeline of multi-functional cannabinoids that feature compelling purity, performance, sustainability, and economic advantages. The cannabinoids are THC-free to ensure a consistent and safe consumer experience.

“Lygos’ proprietary technology platform delivers market-leading quality, purity, and formulation-precision at a significant cost and time-advantage relative to ingredients derived from the Cannabis plant,” said Eric Steen, PhD, CEO of Lygos. “This partnership with the High Beauty team is a huge step forward in the beauty & cosmetic market for the Lygos CBx business. We are now providing kilograms of sustainable products that are naturally inspired and go beyond the plant.”

About High Beauty

High® Beauty is a revolutionary skincare brand powered by cannabis sativa seed oil that is free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. Founded and formulated in Northern California by renowned organic beauty pioneer, Melissa Jochim, High is expertly formulated using Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with certified organic plant oils, high-potency antioxidants & pure plant essential oils for healthy, beautiful skin. More information can be found at www.highbeauty.com.

About Lygos CBx

Lygos CBx is a Lygos company focused on low-cost, industrial-scale production of a wide range of high quality, pure and sustainable cannabinoids that are not easily accessible through traditional agricultural means. Lygos CBx is a direct result of the recent NIH-funded Librede acquisition and integration of additional Lygos technology advances. The cannabinoids are designed to enhance numerous consumer products, as well as health & wellness and pharmaceutical applications. For more information, visit cbx.lygos.com.

About Lygos

Lygos has created a full-stack biological engineering production platform focused on organic acid specialty chemicals and health & wellness ingredients. Lygos’ sustainable, bio-based chemicals replace expensive, environmentally degrading alternatives from traditional industrial suppliers, enabling customers to create better, safer products with value-added performance. For more information, visit www.lygos.com and follow us @LygosBiotech.

