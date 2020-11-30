XMReality and Zebra Sign Partnership Agreement

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMReality and Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) announced that they have entered a partnership agreement to offer XMReality Remote Guidance™ together with Zebra wearable solutions.

Zebra empowers the front line of business in several industries with data handling products and solutions such as mobile computers, barcode scanners, locating systems and services. XMReality Remote Guidance will be offered together with Zebra smart glasses to solve complex problems faster and more efficiently. The XMReality Software is also compatible with Zebra’s handhelds.

The agreement as such does not guarantee any initial order intake or revenues.

‘’We really look forward to this partnership,” said Jörgen Remmelg, CEO at XMReality. “Zebra is known as the world-wide market leader in bar code readers with global coverage and a wide range of market applications. I am convinced that XMReality Remote Guidance combined with Zebra smart glasses will be a strong and competitive offering, helping the end-customer to save both time and money, especially when hands-free mobility is desired.”

About XMReality Remote Guidance™

XMReality Remote Guidance is an AR-enabled knowledge sharing tool that lets you communicate with gestures, speech, chat and pointers with someone at a completely different place. It includes:

A unique hands-overlay technology that lets you guide someone else’s hands—as if you were there.

A web portal to manage teams and users, and to measure usage

Integration through client-side API’s (Application Programming Interfaces)

About XMReality

XMReality develops and sells solutions that revolutionizes knowledge sharing through Augmented Reality (AR). The company is a market leader in Remote Guidance, which uses AR to guide onsite staff to enable quick dispositions, resolutions and/or problem prevention. The product is currently used in more than 60 countries. ABB, Nestlé, Electrolux, AB Inbev, Sidel, Hexagon, Bühler and Minibea Intec are some of the more than 90 enterprise customers. With operations in Sweden and US, XMReality is listed on Nasdaq First North (ticker: XMR). Further information is available at www.xmreality.com

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With some 8,200 employees, 100+ global offices in 45 countries, Zebra deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. The market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Further information is available at www.zebra.com

