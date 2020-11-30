RepRisk becomes ESG provider on AWS Data Exchange

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm that combines machine learning (ML) and human intelligence to identify and assess ESG risks, now delivers RepRisk’s Data Feed on AWS Data Exchange.

The inclusion of RepRisk data in AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud via Amazon Web Services (AWS), allows subscribers such as data analysts, portfolio managers, and quantitative investors, streamlined access to relevant, daily-updated information on ESG and business conduct risks for financial decision-making.

“We are thrilled to be working with AWS and are proud to be one of the first ESG data providers on AWS Data Exchange,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “RepRisk is committed to providing transparency. Our dataset serves as a reality check for how companies conduct their business around the world – do they walk their talk when it comes to human rights, labor standards, corruption, and environmental issues? Joining AWS Data Exchange, a service that enables the discovery and procurement of third party data sets, is a significant milestone in that work – and we are proud to be making in-roads for ESG in the alternative data landscape.”

RepRisk offers quantitative risk analytics and proprietary metrics for more than 160,000 public and private companies, from every sector and market across the globe. This data serves leading financial institutions and corporates in their due diligence and risk management processes across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of 160,000+ public and private companies and 40,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. Find out more on reprisk.com.