Phytest and PRTCL Engage Trevelino/Keller to Launch New Lines of Business

Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, announces today two new Atlanta-based client partnerships, with Phytest and PRTCL respectively.

For Phytest, the agency partnership will support the brand as it builds awareness and launches an updated website, highlighting new revenue cycle management (RCM) services for laboratories. The company’s RCM technology is designed to maximize revenue and profitability, streamline billing, and provide visibility into financial performance.

“Phytest’s partners operate more efficiently and receive payments sooner. We’ve been providing labs and physicians superior solutions for more than 20 years, and Trevelino/Keller’s similarly long history supporting leaders in healthcare and technology makes them the ideal partner as we continue to grow and evolve,” explains David Crane, founding partner of Phytest.

For PRTCL, Trevelino/Keller will partner to launch the nation’s first collection of sports nutrition supplements specifically formulated for women.

“The reality of sports nutrition supplements today is that products marketed to women are just generic formulas in pink packaging. PRTCL is flipping that model on its head,” says Donna Burke, PRTCL brand manager. “As a woman-owned agency with a roster full of female-focused clients, it was clear that Trevelino/Keller is the kind of partner we can count on to power our brand awareness efforts in the female marketplace.”

The respective partnerships are just the latest in what promises to be a very strong year for the Atlanta leader in healthcare and technology public relations, communications and digital strategy.

“We are especially drawn to partnerships with organizations that are shifting paradigms. Whether we’re talking about the women-led companies’ intent on changing their industry like PRTCL, or the emerging health disrupters like Phytest, our agency is purpose built to be a single provider for the entire spectrum of digital agency needs,” notes Genna Keller, Principal at Trevelino/Keller. “We’re uniquely poised to help each of our new partners to take the next step in elevating industry reputation, and we can’t wait to roll out our playbook and start seeing results.”

According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, Trevelino/Keller ranks #1 in Healthcare and #3 in Technology in Atlanta.

About Phytest

Founded in 1998, Phytest is the proven laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM) partner. We provide laboratories and physicians with superior customer service and technology-driven RCM solutions. Our RCM technology is designed to maximize revenue, streamline billing, enhance profitability, and provide unparalleled visibility into financial performance. By combining technology with high-touch customer service, Phytest enables our customers to focus on delivering great care while allowing the billing experts to focus on maximizing the billing and collection process. For more information, visit www.phytest.com.

About PRTCL

PRTCL is the only line of nutritional supplements created formulated for a woman’s specific needs and athletic goals. Founded in 2020, PRTCL’s products are backed by scientific research and contain the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that women need to build strength, sustain energy, promote muscle recovery, and support immune function. To learn more about PRTCL, visit prtclproducts.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across eight practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Government, Lifestyle and Environment. Its 360 Reputation Marketing platform includes include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Ranked nationally in nine industry segments, the firm is Atlanta’s fastest growing and the third fastest growing in the Southeast. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.