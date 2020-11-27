Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hoverboard Deals 2020: GOTRAX, Swagtron, Segway & Self-Balancing Scooter Deals Published by Deal Stripe

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a review of the best hoverboard deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with all the top offers on GOTRAX, Swagtron, Razor & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Hoverboard Deals:
- Save up to 60% on hoverboards from Razor, Hover, Jetson & more top brands at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Save on Jetson hoverboards at Overstock.com - click the link to see live prices on hoverboard models, including the Jetson Z5, Jetson V12, and Jetson Rogue
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart attachments at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of hoverboard & go kart attachment combos at Amazon - click the link for live prices on best-selling hoverboards and go kart combinations
- Save up to $100 on Segway self-balancing transporters & scooters at Walmart
- Save up to $300 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 36% on Razor Hovertrax hoverboards at Walmart - this best-selling self balancing scooter is on sale now
- Save up to $70 on Razor hoverboards & electric scooters at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Save up to 24% on Swagtron hoverboards & electric scooters at Amazon
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to $200 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
- Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
- Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
Interested in more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.