Global Breast Pump Market Report 2020: Market is Projected to Reach US$1,338.012 Million by 2025 from US$850.709 Million in 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The breast pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% to reach US$1,338.012 million by 2025 from US$850.709 million in 2019.

The key benefits of breast pumps are storage filtration and breast milk and thereby ensuring the efficient management of feeding the baby, especially when it comes to working women. Due to the user-friendly reimbursement policies in developed economies, the breast pump is poised to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Further, under the purview of the Affordable Care Act, the environment of switching over to this form of breastfeeding has been made even more possible in the USA. Additionally, the growing rate of women's employment is expected to further throttle the demand for this market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing efficient healthcare infrastructure among the emerging economy coupled with the increasing occurrences of lactation failure is further expected to drive the adoption of breast pump around the globe. With respect to the growing capacity of bearing medical expenditures, form the perspective of both individuals and the administration (government) the following development has the potential to partially augment the growth of the breast pump market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Breast Pump Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Open System

5.3. Closed System

6. Breast Pump Market Analysis, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manually Operated

6.3. Battery Operated

6.4. Electricity Operated

7. Breast Pump Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Personal

7.3. Hospital

8. Breast Pump Market Analysis, by Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles

10.1. AceWin Co., Ltd.

10.2. Albert

10.3. Ameda

10.4. Ardo medical, Inc.

10.5. Babybelle Asia Ltd.

10.6. Bailey Medical

10.7. BELDICO

10.8. BISTOS Co., Ltd.

10.9. Bremed Ltd

10.10. Buttner-Frank GmbH

10.11. CA-MI srl

10.12. Edgewell

10.13. Freemie

10.14. Handi-Craft Company.

10.15. Hunkar Ecza ve Medikal San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.

10.16. Hygeia Health

10.17. KaWeCo GmbH

10.18. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.19. Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (PIGEON CORPORATION)

10.20. Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd

