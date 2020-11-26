Smart Baby Thermometers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 - 2024

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The smart baby thermometers market is poised to grow by USD 38.31 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The report on the smart baby thermometers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart products.

The smart baby thermometers market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the compatibility with mobile operating systems as one of the prime reasons driving the smart baby thermometers market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart baby thermometers market covers the following areas:

Smart Baby Thermometers Market Sizing

Smart Baby Thermometers Market Forecast

Smart Baby Thermometers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Briggs Corp.

EASYTEM Co. Ltd.

Exergen Corp.

FEVERSMART

iProven

Kinsa Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

OMRON Corp.

Paul Hartmann AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smart baby ear thermometer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart baby infrared thermometer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

