Global Market Study on Diaper: Baby Diapers to Remain Dominant for the Foreseeable Future | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The diaper market is poised to grow by USD 27.6 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the diaper market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of baby diapers in developing regions.
The diaper market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence as one of the prime reasons driving the diaper market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The diaper market covers the following areas:
Diaper Market Sizing
Diaper Market Forecast
Diaper Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adult diaper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- SCA Group
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
