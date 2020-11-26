mce Signs Agreement With Vodafone UK to Deploy a Trade-In Platform Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mce, the global leader in Mobile Device Lifecycle Management solutions announces today it has signed an agreement with Vodafone UK, a leading Network Operator in the United Kingdom, for the implementation mce’s Omni-Channel Trade-In services platform.

The solution allows customers to Trade-In selected iPhones for this year’s new model within the comfort of their MyVodafone on-device Application.

The mce enhancement to MyVodafone complements existing mce services for Diagnostics and Content Transfer already available across Vodafone stores. The enhancement empowers users to obtain discount against a trade-in of their old iPhone 8 or 10, without needing to visit their local store. This is especially important during these days of the COVID-19 pandemic, where safeguarding the health of staff and consumers becomes paramount by using digital remote services technology.

The 2020 mobile users expect access to services instantaneously. They expect minimal effort across all channels and touchpoints coupled with a consistent experience within every service interaction.

This all-encompassing digital service approach sits at the forefront of many Mobile Carrier’s digital transformation strategies. mce is leading the global market in Digital Transformation solutions for maximizing operator income via customer experience optimization. The Vodafone UK deal is a direct continuation of this strategy.

The implementation provides Vodafone UK customers with a frictionless experience and high level of customer satisfaction. It supports consistently best pricing for trade-in eligible mobile devices. The integrated approach allows Vodafone UK to drive sales, increase NPS and reduce churn.

Eitan Linker, mce’s CCO says: “In terms of the global smart-device landscape, the U.K. is an advanced market with demanding consumers. Vodafone’s decision to implement a self-serve Trade-In journey demonstrates its front-runner’s attitude towards the importance of digital transformation for the benefit of their customers.”

