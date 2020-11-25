Bioenterprise, Platform Calgary and TEC Edmonton Form Partnership to Accelerate Agriculture Sector Startups in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform Calgary, Bioenterprise and TEC Edmonton are collaborating on a new program to help Alberta-based startups and entrepreneurs in the agriculture (ag) sector grow and thrive. Launching in late 2020 with funding support from the Government of Canada, through Western Economic Diversification Canada, this program is the first of its kind in Alberta.

This new collaboration will accelerate ag sector startups and help entrepreneurs with the business and technology aspects of their venture. The program will be delivered virtually, making it more accessible for participation from entrepreneurs in all parts of the province. Participants will have a single point of access to entrepreneurs in residence, mentors, technical expertise and customized business advisory services for startups and growing companies.

“The growth of Western Canada’s agricultural sector is a key part of our government’s focus on creating high-value jobs and building a resilient economy,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. “This collaboration between Western Economic Diversification Canada and three leading business accelerators will help early stage agriculture start-ups blossom by providing them with support and expertise to enable their innovative products and technologies to thrive in a global market. This will lead to the creation of good jobs, helping our economy bounce back stronger.”

“Bioenterprise has a lengthy history in providing deep agricultural/food expertise, knowledge and connections to businesses across Canada. This partnership with TEC Edmonton and Platform Calgary will increase the capacity and capability within Alberta’s innovation ecosystem. By connecting universities, community colleges, incubators and accelerators through a collaborative engine, agriculture and food-tech businesses will have access to the critical services and investment dollars that will accelerate business growth and create jobs in Alberta” says Dave Smardon, CEO of Bioenterprise.

“This is an exciting example of Western Economic Diversification Canada and innovation-focused service providers coming together to support a crucial economic driver across Alberta,” says Darrell Petras, Executive Vice-President, Business Development, TEC Edmonton. “We’re eager to complement Platform Calgary and Bioenterprise by providing deep one-to-one coaching to scaling companies. Building on our collective networks of service providers and investors, we will provide a unique opportunity for Alberta-based agri-tech and food-tech companies to accelerate their growth.”

“For Platform Calgary, collaboration is at the heart of what we do, and this program is a perfect example of the great work we can do for startups when we come together,” says Dr. Terry Rock, CEO of Platform Calgary. “This program can’t come soon enough; it is a critical time as many businesses and startups struggle with the effects of the global pandemic. Our combined expertise and knowledge will provide all the resources that ag startups need to successfully launch and establish their businesses.”

With significant growth in the agri-tech and food-tech sectors in recent years, the next step is to engage other stakeholders in Alberta’s ag and food community. The ultimate goal is to support Alberta’s long history of agricultural innovation.

About Bioenterprise Corporation:

Bioenterprise is Canada’s Food and Agri-tech Engine, bringing more than 15 years of industry experience to help businesses connect, innovate and grow! Bioenterprise uses its sector-savvy Service Partner network to offer Intellectual Property, Regulatory, Legal, Talent, Sales, Marketing and other expert services and mentorship. Our executive team boasts more than 30 combined years of funding experience, offering feedback and coaching on acquiring public and private funding or investment from a wide variety of sources, as well as direct connection into those streams of funding. The Bioenterprise Engine is a national and global network encompassing research institutions, academia, industry mentors, various levels of government, and the businesses that make Canadian agri-tech and food such a strong industry. Our partnerships with other industries, such as IBM Canada, open doors into innovative new technologies and platforms to help our businesses thrive. Let the Engine drive your own success and scale up with Bioenterprise.

To learn more about Bioenterprise, visit www.bioenterprise.ca

About TEC Edmonton:

TEC Edmonton is a business accelerator that helps emerging technology companies grow successfully. As a joint venture of the University of Alberta and Edmonton Economic Development, TEC Edmonton operates the Edmonton region’s largest accelerator for early-stage technology companies and manages commercialization of University of Alberta technologies.

Since 2011, TEC clients have generated over $1 billion in revenue, raised $504M in financing and funding, invested $278M in R&D, and grown both revenue and employment by 37 per cent per year and now employ over 2,200 people in the region. TEC assisted in the creation of 37 spin-off companies from the University of Alberta in the last seven years.

TEC Edmonton was named the 3rd best University Business Accelerator in the world by the University Business Incubator (UBI) Global Index in 2018. For more information, visit TECEdmonton.com.

About Platform Calgary:

Platform Calgary brings together all the resources and partners of Calgary's tech startup ecosystem to create shared prosperity that will benefit all Calgarians. Through collaboration and targeted programming, we are the regional hub responsible for the tech startup ecosystem and the engine for new economic growth and job creation— tripling our local tech industry to create 30,000 new Calgary jobs at 3,000 new Calgary companies by 2031.

If you or your company want to join Platform Calgary to help build Calgary’s community of innovators, please visit platformcalgary.com.