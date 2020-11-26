Baby Car Seat Market to Grow by $2.28 Bn During 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technavio has been monitoring the baby car seat market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.28 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the baby car seat market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Innovations in baby car seat products is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $2.28 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd., and William Hill Plc are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
- The availability of customized baby car seats is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the North America market?
- The APAC region will contribute to 68% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The availability of customized baby car seats will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby car seat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
- Infant Car Seats
- Convertible Car Seats
- Booster Car Seats
-
Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby car seat market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Car Seat Market Size
- Baby Car Seat Market Trends
- Baby Car Seat Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies innovations in baby car seat products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby car seat market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby car seat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby car seat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby car seat market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby car seat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Britax Excelsior Ltd.
- Diono LLC
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Jané Group
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
- RECARO Holding GmbH
- Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
