Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reveals Details of Hall Of Trivia on HQ App

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today shared details on Hall Of Trivia, its live weekly football, fantasy and sports-themed trivia and entertainment show airing exclusively on the HQ Trivia app every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. The show, which is co-produced by HQ Trivia and The Hall Of Fantasy League (“HOFL”), HOFV’s fantasy sports brand, is hosted by sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband and features appearances from NFL legends, as well as prominent sports and fantasy personalities.

Hall Of Trivia allows the most passionate sports fans to participate in a fun and interactive competition directly from their mobile and tablet devices. Each episode consists of topical football and fantasy-themed questions, providing participants with the opportunity to test their knowledge of the current NFL season and the game’s storied history. Participants who answer all questions correctly share in a standard cash prize of $2,500. A special Thanksgiving edition of the show will feature a cash prize of $10,000.

“We are thrilled to advance the Hall Of Fantasy League brand with the HQ Trivia show, which offers our community the opportunity to participate in the excitement of the current season,” said Mat Sposta, Principal with HOFL. “Our goal for the show each week will be to entertain fans and leverage key Pro Football Hall of Fame talent while garnering attention for the HOFL as we look toward the 2021 NFL season. We look forward to announcing more details on the structure of the HOFL and its rules in the coming months.”

In addition to the standard trivia format, the show offers fans the chance to take part in a season-long “Start/Sit Fantasy Pick ‘Em Pool” contest in which participants are provided with two or more NFL players in a given week and must select the player they think will score more fantasy points. Tracked throughout the course of the season, participants who accumulate the most correct selections by the end of the competition will share a cash prize of $10,000.

While the Hall Of Trivia format is primarily focused around its trivia portion, the show also contains various segments devoted to providing analysis and commentary around all of the week’s football and fantasy action. Notably, the show has featured Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Anthony Muñoz, and plans to continue incorporating more football legends into its programming throughout the course of the season.

“Trivia is a huge part of the experience for so many sports fans,” said Eisenband. “Whether it’s arguing at the bar or texting friends in a group thread, sports enthusiasts are always debating history and facts. With Hall Of Trivia, we are challenging football fans to see how much they really know about the game they love. And considering that so many people are stuck at home looking for some joy in their lives during the pandemic , we hope we can bring them a few minutes of fun – and maybe some extra cash – on Thursday nights!”

The HOFL is the first community-backed national fantasy league. Launching with 10 regionally based franchises in key U.S. markets, HOFL teams will be managed by a dedicated front office of fantasy experts and former NFL players. Participation in the league will come in the form of staking which will allow the public to financially back individual teams, become team stakeholders, and gain access to exclusive content, communications, and team governance features. The HOFL’s inaugural draft is expected to take place in summer of 2021 and its first season will commence alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. For more information visit www.thehofl.com.

For more information on Hall Of Trivia and the rules of the show, download the HQ app on iOS or the Google Play Store.

