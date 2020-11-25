Barco Appoints Next Visual as Distribution Partner for ClickShare Conference

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in professional visualization and networking technology, today announced the appointment of Next Visual, a reputable distribution partner in Malaysia. Next Visual will deliver increased access to Barco’s future-ready and hybrid-enabled Unified Communication & Collaboration Solution (UC&C), ClickShare Conference.

A pioneer in collaboration technology, Barco aims to deliver on its end-consumer targeted partnerships in order to ensure complete engagement, outreach and service.

According to Ta Loong Gan, Managing Director, Barco South East Asia, “Barco aims to enable bright outcomes for its customers and our collaboration with Next Visual is an endeavour to strengthen our channel network in Malaysia, especially in UC&C and AV domains. With hybrid workspaces being the norm in the post-COVID future, Barco is focused on offering conferencing solutions that enable seamless collaboration between office and remote work. ClickShare Conference enables corporates to merge in-room collaboration technology with the ability to connect with colleagues anywhere in the world.”

Barco and Next Visual have a long-standing partnership of over five years. As Barco’s legacy partner, Next Visual has been distributing solutions including Barco weConnect, projectors, LCD video walls and Barco ClickShare Wireless presentation in Malaysia and is now onboarded for ClickShare Conference.

According to KK Liew, General Manager, Next Visual Sdn Bhd, “We are pleased to tie-up with Barco on ClickShare Conference. We have had a long and fruitful association in the past and aim to further consolidate our position in the UC&C space in Malaysia with this partnership. Next Visual believes in trust between dealers, SI, and partners by providing reliable products and excellent services, and we look forward to furthering this vision, in association with Barco.”

Considering its software and hardware agnostic nature, ClickShare Conference is primed to work seamlessly with all videoconferencing software, camera brands, and laptops. The solution makes remote meeting as intuitive as having a face-to-face meeting and enables IT managers to embrace BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) at the hybrid workplace. Fully secure, easily accessible, manageable, and fully compatible (triple agnostic), Barco ClickShare is the first wireless collaboration technology to obtain ISO 27001 Certification (international standard for rigorous information security management)

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

About Next Visual

Next Visual has over 10 years of experience rolling out audio visual and conferencing solutions in Malaysia. Our product line includes LCD video wall display, professional audio speaker, web conferencing camera, wireless mic, audio & video conference, wireless presentation system, switches, transmitter and mixers. All these blends into most complex AV environments.