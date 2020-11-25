First Touch-Free Gesture Proof-of-Concept Contract with PC OEM for Elliptic Labs

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS-ME) announced today the first touch-free gesture proof-of-concept contract with one of the top three PC manufacturers. This is the fourth contract the company has signed with a major PC manufacturer. The purpose of the contract is to integrate Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which will include both AI Virtual Gesture Sensor and AI Virtual Presence Sensor into the customer’s device.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform allows users to interact with the device through touch-free 3D gestures and also enables the device to know when a user is close to the screen, allowing the device to anticipate user needs.

“With this agreement, we are now engaging with both the commercial and consumer departments within the same company. This is because they are targeting the deployment of our technology to all their devices, both high-end and low-end. Our software sensors meet both the price-point and performance needed to broadly deploy not only presence-sensing capabilities, but also touch-free gestures to all tiers of a laptop manufacturer’s product lines,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Hardware sensors may seek to replicate some of our functionality, but since they are physical, they require a supply chain, have a limited field-of-view, and are more costly.”

Elliptic Labs uses AI and ultrasound (transmitted through a device’s built-in speaker and microphone) to sense a user and their surroundings. This information is then interpreted by Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which translates data from the ultrasound waves into different user experiences. Elliptic Labs’ patented technology is built for consistent, high-performing, and cost-efficient scaling, and is currently used in over 100 million devices globally.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gestures, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and currently deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the world that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion technology at scale. Elliptic Labs’ platforms and IP are developed in Norway and owned solely by the company.