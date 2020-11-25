iHeartMedia and Podimo Partner to Translate and Adapt Widely Popular Podcasts For Listeners Globally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, and European podcast platform Podimo today announced a strategic partnership to translate and adapt popular podcasts across the globe in different languages, introducing these podcasts to hundreds of millions of new listeners. The partnership will kick off with the widely popular true crime podcast “Forgotten: Women of Juárez” (Olvidadas: Muertes de Juárez) about femicides in Mexico’s most dangerous city in three languages: Spanish, German and Danish.

In one of 2020’s most intimate and shocking true crime podcasts, “Forgotten: Women of Juárez,” from iHeartMedia and Unusual Productions, hosts Mónica Ortiz Uribe and Oz Woloshyn investigate theories surrounding the disappearance of hundreds of young women along the Mexican border city of Juárez. Some are tragically found with symbols carved into their bodies or wrists bound with shoelaces -- is it a serial killer, organ traffickers, or a Satanic Cult? Executive produced by iHeartMedia and Unusual Productions, in partnership with Podimo, the adapted versions, starting with Spanish, will feature both existing content from the original podcast, plus exciting new elements including additional interviews with special hosts Rossana Fuentes-Berain and Sandra Romandía. The adapted podcast series will be released in early 2021 in 20 countries in Latin America, as well as in Spain and in the USA, followed by Podimo’s German and Danish markets at a later date. The original series will continue to be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are available.

“This partnership is powerful. iHeartMedia’s understanding of great storytelling combined with Podimo’s ultra-local on-the-ground presence in Latin America and Spain will help us tell important stories like this to a local audience. We know that around 90% of all listening on Podimo is on local language podcasts, so translating good stories will help grow the audience for these stories tremendously,” said Eva Lægdsgaard, Chief of Strategic Relations at Podimo. “In the podcast business, everything begins and ends with great storytelling. But for great stories to have a great life, we need to drive large-scale listening numbers for our podcasters and publishers -- both locally and globally. This will help them monetize their content on a much bigger scale, and that is the very core of our business model.”

“We’re excited to partner with a podcast innovator like Podimo and use iHeartMedia’s unparalleled ability to introduce podcast listening at scale to bring some of the most fascinating local podcasts to millions of listeners worldwide,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Podcast listening continues to see tremendous growth as more and more listeners seek out layered storytelling, and we believe this venture with Podimo will help us to introduce great podcasts to new fans around the world.”

