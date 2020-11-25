Because Apes Are Hairy Too, MANSCAPED Supports the San Diego Zoo!

A still shot of the Ape Cam’s live stream shows some fun morning happenings in the Zoo’s Lost Forest habitat where the orangutans and siamangs swing, mingle, and simply hang out. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, MANSCAPED™ is inviting friends and fans, near and far, to take a break from the madness of 2020 and hang out with our hairy friends at the San Diego Zoo®. With humble beginnings as a San Diego startup, the global leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming and hygiene is overjoyed to give back to an iconic landmark right in its backyard by helping to bring the Zoo’s “Ape Cam” to virtual viewers across the globe. This livestream captures the effortless pastimes and educational fun inside the Lost Forest habitat that is home to some of the smartest and shaggiest orangutans and siamangs you’ve ever seen.

“We are a proud local company with many San Diego natives on the team who grew up creating memories at the Zoo — myself included,” said Jessica Carlson, senior paid media manager at MANSCAPED. “While our goal is for humans to get their body hair and hygiene in check, we strongly encourage apes to let their hair down and live their best lives. We’re proud to be able to support this globally recognized place, and one that is near and dear to our hearts.”

As part of this destined partnership, MANSCAPED is also thrilled to support the Zoo’s enriching experiences program, in which the San Diego Zoo Global team works tirelessly to provide wildlife with new, intriguing and unexpected things to explore in their habitat, new scents and hidden food items to discover, and increased opportunities to thrive every day. On Monday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. PST, Ape Cam viewers and those looking in on the Zoo’s Facebook page can watch for one of these special enriching experiences in the Orangutan and Siamang habitat.

“San Diego Zoo Global is grateful for MANSCAPED’s support of our Ape Cam, allowing fans to virtually engage — from their smartphone or computer — with the orangutans and siamangs at the San Diego Zoo,” said Kim Livingstone, wildlife care supervisor, San Diego Zoo. “MANSCAPED’s generous support also allows us to provide additional enriching experiences for these amazing animals, keeping them stimulated and active, and allowing them to use their natural behaviors.”

Hairy as they may be, the ever-fascinating orangutans have been delighting San Diego Zoo guests and staff since 1928. Their habitat in the Zoo’s Lost Forest is a sprawling and dynamic place where they climb, explore, play, eat and interact with each other every day—and there’s never a dull moment.

"Guests love seeing the orangutans and siamangs in our care,” added Livingstone. “Any time we can connect people to wildlife — whether in person or virtually — our hope is it will spark a desire to protect and save species. We thank MANSCAPED for helping us further our wildlife conservation efforts.”

To virtually experience life in the primates’ habitat, where the hair runs wild and the apes are always up to something new, visit the Ape Cam presented by MANSCAPED™ now! We promise you will be pleasantly mesmerized at first sight. To learn more about how to maintain your own mane, visit Manscaped.com for top-of-the-line grooming and hygiene tools, formulations and accessories.

About San Diego Zoo Global:

As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is made accessible to over 1 billion people annually, reaching 150 countries via social media, our websites and the San Diego Zoo Kids network, in children’s hospitals in 12 countries. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible with support from our incredible donors committed to saving species from the brink of extinction.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further retail availability coming soon. MANSCAPED.com is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Triller.