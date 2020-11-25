ASM Global and Mobilitie Bringing High-speed Connectivity to Puerto Rico Convention Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, and ASM Global are bringing 5G connectivity to the Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC) in San Juan. PRCC is one of the top Convention Centers internationally and one of the most technologically advanced throughout Latin America.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center (PRCC), operated by ASM Global, hosts an average of 350 events and over 600,000 visitors per year. Driven by PRCC’s focus on delivering memorable and positive guest experiences, the Convention Center has established itself as the main venue to host conventions, sports and entertainment, corporate meetings, galas and other events that generate a significant economic impact on the local economy while becoming a cornerstone of Puerto Rico's offerings as a tourist and event destination. With more than 600,000 square feet of total space, including an Exhibition Hall that can seat nearly 17,000 people and a ballroom that can accommodate more than 4,000, the waterfront PRCC is capable of hosting more than 25,000 simultaneous guests.

“Network connectivity plays a crucial role within the Convention Center and has been a major focus of operation for us,” said Jorge L. Pérez, ASM General Manager, Puerto Rico Convention Center. “Deploying a new state-of-the-art wireless network is a complex undertaking, and it takes a trusted partner like Mobilitie to make this a reality. We’re excited to provide visitors, exhibitors and conferences with an unmatched network experience while visiting PRCC.”

The network at PRCC will be designed with robust and scalable 5G capable architecture, ensuring that the visitors attending conferences, meetings and other special events have reliable and seamless connectivity throughout the entire convention center.

“High-speed wireless networks and next generation mobile technologies are vital elements of the telecom infrastructure build out in Puerto Rico,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions of Mobilitie.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ASM Global and PRCC, and to support this market through technology investment and innovation,” added Katherine Krohn, VP of Sports and Entertainment of Mobilitie.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.