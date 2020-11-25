Michaels is Calling On #DifferenceMakers to Creatively Spread Holiday Cheer.

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), North America’s largest arts and crafts retailer, launches an initiative to inspire Americans to brighten their communities with creativity. A recent study1 reveals that nearly three quarters of the nation (70%) say that holiday decorations make them happy. With many Americans turning to holiday décor to spark joy during this challenging year; “Difference Makers” seeks to recognize consumers who are crafting and decorating to evoke festive cheer.

“Our makers are notorious for creating unique and special ways to celebrate life’s moments and this holiday season will be no different,” says Ron Stoupa, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Michaels. “From decking the halls, baking treats, socially distanced gift swaps, and virtual parties, we hope our décor, projects, and classes encourage makers to spread happiness during a year when we need it most.”

Michaels is encouraging makers to share how they, or someone in their lives, are using creativity to bring cheer to those in their community who need it most. Now through December 26th, makers are invited to visit www.michaels.com/differencemakers to upload an image and description of their goodwill gesture. Select entries may be profiled on Michaels channels and receive a $250 Michaels gift card.

To kick-off the initiative, Michaels is highlighting the stories of four inspiring #DifferenceMakers:

Stacy Lazzara , Illinois: Stacy, a mom and chalk-artist, is brightening spirits in the pediatric oncology clinic at Central DuPage Hospital by decorating the clinic with holiday décor and craft kits for patients, staff and families to enjoy throughout the holidays

, Illinois: Stacy, a mom and chalk-artist, is brightening spirits in the pediatric oncology clinic at Central DuPage Hospital by decorating the clinic with holiday décor and craft kits for patients, staff and families to enjoy throughout the holidays Wendy Morell , Florida: Wendy, a sewing enthusiast who has been making masks and making a difference in her community this year, is making spirits bright by surprising a local woman who is suffering from a rare illness with uplifting holiday cheer by decorating her home with festive décor

, Florida: Wendy, a sewing enthusiast who has been making masks and making a difference in her community this year, is making spirits bright by surprising a local woman who is suffering from a rare illness with uplifting holiday cheer by decorating her home with festive décor Lindi Holden , Colorado: Lindi is an avid crafter with a passion for making who is giving back by decorating the front porch of a deserving family of frontline workers with cheerful holiday décor

, Colorado: Lindi is an avid crafter with a passion for making who is giving back by decorating the front porch of a deserving family of frontline workers with cheerful holiday décor Debbie Miller, Iowa: Debbie is a DIY enthusiast who is using her creativity to make a difference in her community this holiday season by making decorative holiday ornaments to support a fundraising initiative for a young boy who was injured in an accident

For more information, inspiration, projects, and products visit www.Michaels.com.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

1 Angus Reid Survey of 1,000 Americans, November 5-9, 2020