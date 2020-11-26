Black Friday OnePlus 8 Deals (2020): Top OnePlus 8T, 8 5G & 8 Pro Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2020 experts have revealed the best OnePlus 8 deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest savings on OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 5G, and 8 Pro models. Find the latest deals using the links below.
Best OnePlus 8 (Pro, 8T, 5G) Deals:
- Save up to $550 on the OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphone at Verizon.com - check out the full range of promotions available on the OnePlus 8, including trade in your phone and get up to $550 off (new line required)
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Walmart - the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 comes with 128GB of internal storage while the OnePlus Pro has 256GB
- Save up to $200 on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Amazon - it features a 6.55-inch display, Android 10.0 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage capacity
- Save up to 40% on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G at Walmart - with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, quad camera, and 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display
- Save up to $200 on OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on OnePlus 8 Pro available in Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black
- Save up to 20% on 5G capable OnePlus 8 at Amazon - choose deals on OnePlus 8 available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacities
Best OnePlus Deals:
- Save up to $550 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon.com - check out the full range of promotions available on the OnePlus 8, including trade in your phone and get up to $550 off (new line required)
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon - check the latest deals on OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 8, and 8 Pro with 128 or 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $450 on OnePlus smartphones at Walmart - check live prices on unlocked and locked OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6T, 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7T, and 7 Pro with up to 256 GB storage capacity
