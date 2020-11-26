Mixer Black Friday Deals 2020: Hand Mixer, Stand Mixer & More Savings Found by Save Bubble

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday deals researchers have identified the latest mixer deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on hand mixers, stand mixers, hand/stand mixers and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Mixer Deals:
- Save up to 62% on top-rated stand mixers at Walmart - check live prices on Brentwood, Hamilton, KitchenAid and more trusted kitchen brands
- Save up to 41% on a wide range of stand mixers at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on stand mixers from top-rated brands including KitchenAid, KUPPET, Cuisinart, & more
- Save up to 25% on stand and hand mixers from brands like Oster, Hamilton Beach & more at Target - click the link for live prices on an extensive range of stand mixer and hand mixer models
- Save on Breville’s high-quality mixers & attachments at Breville.com - see live prices on Breville’s top-selling Handy Mix Scraper and Bakery Chef mixer models
- Save up to 49% on hand mixers at Walmart - check the latest deals on popular brands like Brentwood, Hamilton, KitchenAid, Black+Decker and more
- Save up to 50% on stand mixers at Amazon - check live prices on high-quality products from Aucma, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash and more trusted brands
- Save up to 51% on KitchenAid stand mixers & appliances at Amazon - check available deals on top-selling food choppers, kettles, blenders, hand mixers, Artisan 5-Qt stand mixers & more
- Save up to $360 on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances at KitchenAid.com
- Save up to $166 on KitchenAid Artisan, Classic & Professional stand mixers at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Artisan Series 5 Qt & Professional 600 6 Qt Series stand mixers & attachments from KitchenAid
Want some more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live Black Friday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
If you love baking, then you ought to have a mixer in your kitchen. This nifty appliance makes your food prep more convenient and less messy. Two types of mixers can be had: the hand mixer and the stand mixer. The former is a manual device that costs less, doesn’t take up much space, and is easier to clean. But if you’re looking for an efficient automated tool, then the former is for you. Bosch mixer offers this functionality and more. The company produces the best kitchen appliances, and their stand mixer is one of the best in the business.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.