Preschool market in India to grow by $ 3.27 bn in 2020 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 |Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the preschool market in India. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Personalized education programs and advanced services offered by a few vendors are the major trends driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.27 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., The Banyan, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The increasing participation of women in the labor force is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the Urban market

The urban segment will contribute 94% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., The Banyan, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing participation of women in the labor force will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this preschool market in India forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Preschool market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Preschool market in India is segmented as below:

Area Urban Rural

Age group Children Aged 3-6 Years Children Aged Below 3 Years



Preschool market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The preschool market in India report covers the following areas:

Preschool market in India Size

Preschool market in India Trends

Preschool market in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies personalized education programs and advanced services offered by a few vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool market in India growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Preschool market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preschool market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool market in India

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool market in India vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AREA

Market segmentation by area

Comparison by area

Urban - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rural - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by area

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP

Market segmentation by age group

Comparison by age group

Children aged 3-6 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Children aged below 3 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by age group

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising trend of high-value services

Rising trend of corporate playschools

Increased emphasis on teacher training

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd.

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Globetrotters Kids

S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd.

SHEMROCK Group of Preschools

Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.

The Banyan

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.

WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Zee Learn Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

