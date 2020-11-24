MANSCAPED Named Official Sponsor of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

MANSCAPED is excited to support the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and to give sports fans what they want: courtside signage and those oh-so-entertaining MANSCAPED commercials. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MANSCAPED is excited to support the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and to give sports fans what they want: courtside signage and those oh-so-entertaining MANSCAPED commercials. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2020 has been a roller coaster for sports but one thing has remained constant: MANSCAPED’s persistent sports marketing efforts and dedication to keeping fans engaged and entertained. That’s why the global leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming is sponsoring Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, the inaugural NCAA Division I college basketball tournament taking place at the iconic Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from November 25-27.

“We’ve been pulling for the Crossover Classic to come to fruition as avid sports fans. And as sponsors, we’re glad we are able to support the event and hardworking players,” said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “We look forward to having a presence at all the games, and bringing this tournament to the homes of so many sports fans over the holiday.”

The focal point of the partnership is MANSCAPED’s courtside perimeter logo placement at Sanford Pentagon. The 160,000-square-foot, 3,250-seat, five-sided facility has hosted a slew of regional and national NCAA tournaments and will welcome twelve of the best NCAA Division I basketball teams and elite college athletes this week. While spectators will not be seated within the venue, fans worldwide can catch the action on the live broadcast airing across the networks of ESPN throughout the three-day tournament, complete with those much-adored MANSCAPED commercials.

“Below-the-waist grooming and planning a college basketball tournament during a pandemic have a lot in common. It takes the rights tools (and tests) to pull it off successfully,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, Tournament Director. “We are proud to partner with MANSCAPED and appreciate their involvement and support of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.”

This sponsorship is announced as MANSCAPED was ranked the #2 searched brand in sports and entertainment of 2020 in SponsorUnited’s always anticipated Year In Review. Although uncertainty has clouded the majority of this year, we are certain that MANSCAPED will continue to strategically grow its sports marketing vertical and support sports teams, professionals, organizations, and fans for years to come.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further retail availability coming soon. MANSCAPED.com is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.